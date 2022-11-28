ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 7

Joseph Blair
3d ago

if he pays the bill he has the right to shut it off get over it .

Reply(2)
6
96.9 WOUR

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022

Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
2 On Your Side

New York State AG Letitia James sues Orleans County nursing home

ALBION, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she would be suing a Western New York nursing home for fraud and neglect of residents. James filed a lawsuit against Comprehensive at Orleans LLC doing business as The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (The Villages), which is a nursing home in Albion for fraud that she says resulted in the neglect of residents.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged with violating protection order: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with numerous offenses after police investigated complaints of a protection order violation, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Carthage). Fayette is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order), along with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
cortlandvoice.com

Three drivers charged locally with DWI over Thanksgiving week

Three drivers were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph R. Baker, 42 of the town of Dryden, was involved in a single-vehicle accident due to his DWI on McLean Road in the town of Cortlandville, the report noted. He was also charged with failure to keep right, driving across hazard markings and refusal of a breath test.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
96.9 WOUR

The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
KISS 104.1

Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
96.9 WOUR

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
