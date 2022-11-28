Read full article on original website
Joseph Blair
3d ago
if he pays the bill he has the right to shut it off get over it .
6
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022
Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
New York State AG Letitia James sues Orleans County nursing home
ALBION, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she would be suing a Western New York nursing home for fraud and neglect of residents. James filed a lawsuit against Comprehensive at Orleans LLC doing business as The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (The Villages), which is a nursing home in Albion for fraud that she says resulted in the neglect of residents.
New York nursing home sued for fraud, neglect during COVID-19 pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Villages management tried to keep positive cases secret and either delayed or entirely neglected to enforce proper protocols for quarantining infected residents, the lawsuit said, resulting in preventable deaths.
Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home
A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for...
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with violating protection order: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with numerous offenses after police investigated complaints of a protection order violation, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Carthage). Fayette is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order), along with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
cortlandvoice.com
Three drivers charged locally with DWI over Thanksgiving week
Three drivers were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph R. Baker, 42 of the town of Dryden, was involved in a single-vehicle accident due to his DWI on McLean Road in the town of Cortlandville, the report noted. He was also charged with failure to keep right, driving across hazard markings and refusal of a breath test.
Groton man charged with fleeing a police officer
Yesterday, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office observed a motorcycle driving in the wrong lane of travel without a head lamp in the area of Route 13 and Route 281 in Cortlandville.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
New York Rats Test Positive For COVID, Concerns of Viral Human Spread
Some New York rats apparently carry COVID-19 mutations. Officials are worried rats could transmit COVID to humans. A new study found that rats from New York tested positive for COVID-19 mutations. New York Rats Test Positive For COVID. Scientists at the USDA and the University of Missouri conducted a new...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Kentucky company fined for illegally dumping railroad ties in Chenango County
CHENANGO COUNTY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Kentucky company and its Vice President have admitted to illegally dumping old railroad ties in Chenango County, and then creating fake paperwork to cover it up. Cross Tie Disposal and its VP, 48-year-old Harold Young, arranged to dispose of the hazardous ties at a property in Chenango County instead of […]
You Can Help Grant A Western New York Make A Wish This Christmas
Thanks to one social media post going viral, you can help grant a wish for a Western New York child by just sending Christmas cards. According to the posts, The Make a Wish Foundation is granting a wish for Sasha Murphy in Canandaigua. Her wish is fairly simple, she wants to fill her room with Christmas Cards.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
