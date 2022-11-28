These are the words that Section 14 survivors have been pleading for nearly six decades. On Tuesday, they finally got their chance to speak. “Some of these families have never spoken about this. They never told their children. They never told their grandchildren. It was one of those secrets that they had very deep within,” Areva Martin, lead attorney for Section 14 survivors, shared. “So one of the things that’s happening through this process is giving them the freedom, giving families the freedom, to share their stories.”

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO