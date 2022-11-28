Read full article on original website
Related
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The class of 2023 wide receiver will be heading to Westwood following his father's resignation as head coach at Stanford.
Ex-Texas coach Tom Herman says he has accepted Florida Atlantic job
Former Texas coach Tom Herman has accepted Florida Atlantic's head-coaching job, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday.
DVOA Rankings Suggest Cardinals are one of Worst Teams in NFL
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.
Patriots elevate two players for Thursday's gameday roster
The New England Patriots are adding another kicker to the active roster and bolstering the offensive line depth ahead of Thursday’s clash with the visiting Buffalo Bills. Per an official team report, backup kicker Tristan Vizcaino and offensive guard Bill Murray have been elevated to the gameday roster. Murray...
No promises made to Rose Bowl in CFP expansion talks
There were no promises made to the Rose Bowl this week during negotiations that ultimately led to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Comments / 0