ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Top Biden health official complains about low COVID booster numbers

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtHDG_0jPPaVQL00


D r. Ashish Jha , the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, was asked about the low rates of people receiving booster vaccinations .

"Dr. Anthony Fauci, at his last White House briefing before he retires, [urged] Americans to get vaccinated as we head into the holiday season. As families gather, fierce cases of COVID, flu, and RSV could all rise at the same time," ABC's This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz said in a discussion with Jha. "You heard Dr. Fauci. The administration is launching a new campaign urging people to get those flu shots, get those COVID boosters. I think only about 11% have gotten the booster so far, maybe 42 million the flu shot. People aren’t listening. What do you do?"

OMICRON BOOSTERS OFFER ADDITIONAL PROTECTION AGAINST COVID-19 INFECTION: CDC

“It's incredibly important as we head into the holidays for people to update their immunity, get the new COVID vaccine, get the flu shot. It’s a great way to stay safe and healthy this holiday season," Jha responded. “We know these vaccines, first of all, are incredibly effective. They’re very safe.”


Jha also noted a University of California, Los Angeles, study that showed a correlation between low COVID-19 vaccination rates and flu vaccination rates. Jha recommended that trusted voices speak out more to convince people to get vaccinated and boosted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I really believe if we do that and we continue pursuing that strategy, more and more Americans are going to get vaccinated,” Jha said.

The Biden administration started a six-week campaign on Tuesday focused on getting booster shots into the arms of seniors and members of other communities hit hard by COVID-19. The campaign, launched in part by Jha, allocates additional funding for community health centers and community-based organizations.

Comments / 45

tim
3d ago

mark my words Joe Biden will go in and try to use executive order again to make everybody be mandated to take a covid booster shot that's not the workings of a president that's the workings of a dictator a Nazi dictator

Reply
41
Veronica Johansen
3d ago

I am NOT getting an experimental vaccine that the government is forcing. I do not trust this government. Good Luck With Your New DNA

Reply(1)
51
unum
3d ago

Maybe the COVID vaccines would be more popular if they actually served a purpose. And those whack-job people driving alone in their own car wearing the mask.... always makes me laugh.

Reply(4)
27
Related
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
The Independent

Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says

Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy