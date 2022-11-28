ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CIF announces football regional matchups for section champions Liberty, Kennedy, Shafter

By Jose Franco
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Interscholastic Federation announced regional championship football bowl games and opponents for Kern County schools Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter.

FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sHbK_0jPPaCtm00
    Liberty High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division I football championship on Friday..
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OBvk_0jPPaCtm00
    Kennedy High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division III football championship on Friday.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guBQP_0jPPaCtm00
    Shafter High School won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division IV football championship on Friday.

CIF placed 53 section championship winners into south and north regions and were slotted based on “competitive equity” and other criteria.

Liberty will travel to play Yorba Linda High School in the Division 1-A South Regional Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Kennedy will host Northwood High School in the Division 4-AA South Regional Championship on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Shafter will travel to play Walnut High School in the Division 5-A South Regional Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The winners of those games will play the winner of the Northern Regional championship in a CIF State Championship game the following week.

You can view matchups from across the state at this link.

Tickets are available through GoFan and go on sale at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the public.

