Final Pac-12 football standings for 2022, compared to Pac-12 preseason media vote

We made it. We have arrived at the end of the 2022 Pac-12 football regular season. Our rankings of the 12 teams might change based on the outcome of the Utah-USC Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night in Las Vegas, but the standings have no editorializing or analysis: They are cold, hard numbers fixed in the pages of time. Nothing can or will change them. They are set in stone.

If you had one team finishing sixth in the Pac-12 and that team finished second, you badly underrated it.

If you had a team finishing fourth and that team finished 10th, you badly overrated it.

Let’s see how the Pac-12 football preseason media vote compared to the actual order of finish.

We’ll give the media vote first and then present the final 2022 Pac-12 football standings:

PRESEASON PAC-12 MEDIA POLL 12TH-PLACE TEAM: COLORADO

The Buffaloes had 58 points in the voting system, which assigns 12 points to a first-place vote and 1 point to a 12th-place vote. A total of 33 Pac-12 media voters voted, so the Buffs got an average of just under two points per voter.

TIE, NO. 5 -- OREGON STATE, 6-3

The Beavers were placed sixth by the Pac-12’s tiebreaker formula, below UCLA. Both OSU and UCLA were 6-3 in the conference.

The media was right, having picked Oregon State fifth before the season.

TIE, NO. 2 -- OREGON, 7-2

Oregon is officially the fourth-place team, but it ended in a three-way tie for second. It finished last in the three-team tiebreaker. The media predicted the Ducks to finish second. We’ll say the media was close, but it still slightly overrated the Ducks.

TIE, NO. 2 -- UTAH, 7-2

The Utes were the majority No. 1 pick. While they could win the Pac-12 title, they finished in a three-way tie for second in the standings and needed an epic collapse by Oregon to get into that three-way tie and find a path to Las Vegas.

The Utes were overvalued.