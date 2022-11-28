ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Final Pac-12 football standings for 2022, compared to Pac-12 preseason media vote

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQzDr_0jPPa7ZO00

We made it. We have arrived at the end of the 2022 Pac-12 football regular season. Our rankings of the 12 teams might change based on the outcome of the Utah-USC Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night in Las Vegas, but the standings have no editorializing or analysis: They are cold, hard numbers fixed in the pages of time. Nothing can or will change them. They are set in stone.

If you had one team finishing sixth in the Pac-12 and that team finished second, you badly underrated it.

If you had a team finishing fourth and that team finished 10th, you badly overrated it.

Let’s see how the Pac-12 football preseason media vote compared to the actual order of finish.

We’ll give the media vote first and then present the final 2022 Pac-12 football standings:

PRESEASON PAC-12 MEDIA POLL 12TH-PLACE TEAM: COLORADO

The Buffaloes had 58 points in the voting system, which assigns 12 points to a first-place vote and 1 point to a 12th-place vote. A total of 33 Pac-12 media voters voted, so the Buffs got an average of just under two points per voter.

TIE, NO. 5 -- OREGON STATE, 6-3

The Beavers were placed sixth by the Pac-12’s tiebreaker formula, below UCLA. Both OSU and UCLA were 6-3 in the conference.

The media was right, having picked Oregon State fifth before the season.

TIE, NO. 2 -- OREGON, 7-2

Oregon is officially the fourth-place team, but it ended in a three-way tie for second. It finished last in the three-team tiebreaker. The media predicted the Ducks to finish second. We’ll say the media was close, but it still slightly overrated the Ducks.

TIE, NO. 2 -- UTAH, 7-2

The Utes were the majority No. 1 pick. While they could win the Pac-12 title, they finished in a three-way tie for second in the standings and needed an epic collapse by Oregon to get into that three-way tie and find a path to Las Vegas.

The Utes were overvalued.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate

Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime. Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings

During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year

The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy