Maryland plane crash: Small plane hits power lines trying to land after flight from New York

Related
'Foggy as pea soup' | Pilot in plane that dangled from electric tower blames poor visibility for crash
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The pilot who crashed his plane into a high voltage tower Sunday night in Gaithersburg said he considered landing at Frederick as weather conditions worsened, but decided to continue on to Gaithersburg because he did not want to disappoint people who were waiting for him and his passenger.
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot of crashed plane speaks out about miraculous rescue
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making it out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit. Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when […]
Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (AP) — A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane,...
Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower
BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle. Officials said the original...
Small Plane Crashes Into Power Tower In Gaithersburg, 2 People Trapped
Two people were trapped in a small plane that crashed into a power tower in a section of Montgomery County Sunday, Nov. 27. Photos from the scene show the aircraft suspended about 100 feet in the air, with both passengers uninjured as of 6:45 p.m. in Gaithersburg. The crash caused widespread power outages.
Plane that departed from Westchester crashes into Maryland power lines, 2 rescued
The pilot and passenger of the single-engine Mooney M20J waited to be rescued for seven hours.
WUSA
Did the weather effect the plane crash in Gaithersburg?
I know we're all wondering if weather had an impact on this crash. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with an aviation meteorologist to learn more.
theburn.com
Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun
(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
SEE IT: DC buses reserve seat for Rosa Parks Day
Buses across Washington, D.C.'s metro system are reserving a seat Thursday in honor of Rosa Parks.
DC lawmakers propose free bus service throughout district as Metro battles fare evasion
Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are proposing to allow public transit users to ride city-run buses at no charge, aiming to become the first major city in the country to offer free bus service for all its residents.
$25K signing bonuses: Cities compete amid shortage of cops
Facing officer shortages that have exacerbated the nationwide crime problem, police departments around the country are offering increasingly large incentives as they fight for badly needed recruits.
Government Technology
Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack
Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7
VDOT issued a warning advising I-95 North drivers in the Fredericksburg area to choose alternate routes from Dec. 5 – Dec. 7 as there will be “heavy traffic and major delays.”
pix11.com
Airplane Pilot and Passenger Rescued in Maryland After Crashing into Power Lines in Montgomery County
After two people were trapped in a plane that hit power lines for roughly seven hours, emergency workers in Montgomery County, Md. rescued them. Airplane Pilot and Passenger Rescued in Maryland …. After two people were trapped in a plane that hit power lines for roughly seven hours, emergency workers...
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
echo-pilot.com
Jerr-Dan keeps driving forward with 50 years in the towing industry
More tow truck drivers are killed in traffic accidents than police officers and firefighters, an estimated one every six days. They face the wrath of motorists stuck in traffic at crashes, find themselves in dangerous situations high in the mountain and sometimes are the first to see casualties at crash scenes.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 1