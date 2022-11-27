LARGO — If you're looking for a way to begin your Christmas celebrations, join the St. Patrick Players to see the comedy “Halfway to Christmas” on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10. You'll meet a family of colorful characters who stir up lots of fun. Loads of laughs and a rollicking good time are provided as the Ambrose family discovers what it means to be a Christian in these modern and often troubling times.

