Related
International Business Times
Lukashenko Fears Russia Will Assassinate Him, But Killing President Is 'Catastrophic For Putin': Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fears he will be assassinated by Moscow following the death of a Belarusian foreign minister, according to a report. Lukashenko's fear has allegedly led him to replace his cooks, guards and servants to protect himself, UK tabloid The Sun...
International Business Times
Exclusive: India Asked By Sanctions-hit Russia For Parts For Key Sectors - Sources
Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in...
International Business Times
Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
International Business Times
Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'
Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
International Business Times
55% Of Russians Want Peace Talks With Ukraine; War Supporters Drop By 32%
The majority of Russians now want peace negotiations with Ukraine, an opinion poll commissioned by the Kremlin showed, as Russia's protracted "special military operation" enters its 10th month. The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) for Kremlin's "internal use," revealed that 55% of Russians advocate peace talks with...
International Business Times
Niece Of Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei Asks World To Cut Ties With 'Child-Killing Regime' [Video]
The niece of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged people and governments around the world to cut all ties with Tehran for its oppressive policies and for encouraging the use of violence to suppress the anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Khamenei's niece, Farideh...
International Business Times
Macron Heads To US For Wide-ranging State Visit
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Macron, in a rare honour the first French leader to be invited for two US state visits, can...
International Business Times
Next Russian Military Mobilization Set For January And February: Ukraine Intel
The Russian military is set to launch a new wave of mobilization next year as Moscow's military death toll exceeds 88,000, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said Russia is already preparing to mobilize more troops in January and February 2023. In addition, the UAF General Staff said Russia is planning on having its cadets in military educational institutions graduate earlier than usual to help bolster Moscow's ranks.
International Business Times
Belgium Starts Trial Over 2016 Suicide Bombings
Belgium launched its biggest-ever criminal trial on Wednesday, the landmark prosecution of alleged jihadists accused of directing or aiding 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels' metro and airport that killed 32 people. The prime French suspect in the dock confirmed his identity as proceedings began: "Abdeslam Salah, 33, electrical mechanic." Salah...
International Business Times
U.S. Urges Caution On Low-quoted Russian Oil Prices As EU Debates Price Cap
The Biden administration broke its silence on Wednesday on European Union deliberations over a $65-70 per barrel Russian oil price cap on Wednesday, warning far-lower prices cited for some Russian Urals crude shipments should be approached with caution. A U.S. official told Reuters that recently quoted Urals prices in the...
International Business Times
Three Palestinians Reported Killed Amid Series Of Deadly West Bank Clashes
Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians. Two brothers were killed near the hub city of Ramallah and a third man was shot in the...
International Business Times
US, France Vow To Settle Spat Over Green Industry Subsidies
President Joe Biden said Thursday US support for green industry was not intended to be at Europe's expense as he and French leader Emmanuel Macron pledged to surmount a serious transatlantic trade dispute. Speaking after summit talks at the White House, both stressed cooperation amid European Union concern that Biden's...
New York, Singapore top list of world's most expensive cities in which to live
There is a cost of living crisis in major cities across the world, and none are more affected than New York City, which is now tied with Singapore as the most expensive city to live in.
International Business Times
Overseas Chinese Step Up Protests As Calls Mount For Change
From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and...
International Business Times
Biden's Ambitious Climate Plan Stokes Tension With EU Allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. With the IRA set to be one of the main topics discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit...
International Business Times
Trump Ally Devin Nunes Can Sue NBCUniversal For Defamation - Judge
A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel...
International Business Times
Ukraine Recruits 2,000 Unemployed Residents For 'Recovery Army' To Rebuild Cities
Ukraine has recruited more than 2,000 civilians into the "recovery army" to restore liberated territories and rebuild reclaimed cities. The recovery army, comprising unemployed civilians, has already been deployed to the regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Poltava and Rivne. In December, members of Ukraine's recovery army will also be deployed to Volyn and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
International Business Times
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He 'Didn't Ever Try To Commit Fraud'
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, attempted to distance himself from suggestions of fraud in his first public appearance since his company's collapse stunned investors and left creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars. Speaking via video link at the New York Times' Dealbook...
International Business Times
LGBTQ Arabs Fear Backlash After World Cup 'Spotlight'
With rainbow flags and "OneLove" armbands, World Cup fans have protested against host Qatar's anti-LGBTQ policies, but many queer Arabs fear a Western solidarity push could do more harm than good. Gestures in support of the local LGBTQ community have unleashed a torrent of homophobia, activists and community members say,...
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
