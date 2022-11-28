The Russian military is set to launch a new wave of mobilization next year as Moscow's military death toll exceeds 88,000, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said Russia is already preparing to mobilize more troops in January and February 2023. In addition, the UAF General Staff said Russia is planning on having its cadets in military educational institutions graduate earlier than usual to help bolster Moscow's ranks.

20 HOURS AGO