Cyber Monday to offer additional sales to shoppers who missed out on Black Friday

Holiday shoppers who missed out on Black Friday sales will have another chance on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is the second biggest shopping day for the holiday season and the biggest day for online sales.

Cyber Monday also offers a way for smaller retail websites to compete with larger retail chains. The 24-hour shopping event is also a hit for online sellers.

Retail Watchers say U.S. consumers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday last year. That figure is down slightly from the $10.8 billion that shoppers spent in 2020.

Cyber Monday is also a better day to shop for tech deals and smaller gifts.

News 12 's Carol Wilkinson spoke with holiday shoppers in Yonkers about what they're expecting for the all-day online sales event.