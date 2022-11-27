Read full article on original website
Wow. Check out Ferrari’s stunning 1,338bhp Vision Gran Turismo concept
Ferrari finally joins the Vision Gran Turismo party. Knocks it out of the park…. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Over the last decade or so we’ve seen a huge array of Vision Gran Turismo concepts from...
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Will Not Be Offered As Hybrids Before "Likely" Full Electrification
Last month, Alfa Romeo unveiled its updated Guilia and Stelvio mid-range models. Apart from a cautious retouching of the design and an updated cockpit, there were no major changes to the models. These model updates went against the grain of modern convention in that the upcoming Alfas will not come with a mild-hybrid of plug-in hybrid powertrain, a common occurrence in the increasingly electrified automotive industry. Alfa Romeo has now explained why so little has been done in the facelift.
Carscoops
This Manual Mercedes E55 AMG Is Something You’ll Likely Never See Again
Everyone can appreciate a classic Mercedes AMG, but many of them are becoming harder and harder to find as time goes on. This particular AMG, a W210 E55, is not only available now, but it also features a special standout feature: a manual transmission. The 2000 Mercedes E55 AMG, which...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Mule Spotted Testing Next-Gen Hybrid V12 Powertrain
The supercar industry has changed a lot since the Lamborghini Aventador was launched back in 2011. At the time of its launch, the mid-engined supercar driven by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine was one of the quickest and most powerful production cars on sale. In 2013, the industry forever changed with the launch of the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari, making the Aventador seem somewhat underpowered. Since then, supercars like the McLaren 765LT and Ferrari 296 GTB have launched with more power and performance than Lamborghini’s flagship, forcing the brand to cook up something very special for its new flagship supercar.
fordauthority.com
F1 Legend Gilles Villeneuve’s Ford Bronco Headed To Auction
With Ford Bronco values soaring in recent years, we’ve seen plenty of them garner lots of attention (and big bucks) at auction, including everything from vintage first-gen examples to brand new sixth-gen SUVs, customized one-offs, and even nice versions of the much-maligned Bronco II. Now, we can add Formula 1 legend Gilles Villeneuve’s personal first-gen Ford Bronco to that list, as it’s scheduled to cross the block at the upcoming Aguttes’ fall auction, which is set to take place near Paris, France on December 14th, 2022.
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Imagined As A Jacked-Up Rival To The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato And Porsche 911 Dakar
This story contains illustrations of an off-road Ferrari SF90 Stradale created by ildar_project that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. With the recent reveal of the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, many people have now started wondering what their favorite supercar might look like in off-road guise. The latest vehicle to see the results of that trend is this Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has been digitally rendered to meet all the criteria for an off-road supercar.
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Carscoops
602-HP Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Crossover Is Limited To 162 Mph, But Not To Paved Roads
Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.
New Lancia Concept Car Doesn't Look Like A Car At All
Lancia hosted a Design Day intending to set a new target for the brand and showcase its future designs as the brand looks to reinvigorate itself under Stellantis ownership and revive several hallowed nameplates. It also launched a new badge and a new font. Lancia is part of the Stellantis...
Alfa Romeo Tonale: this joyful machine is Alfa’s best yet
The best way to think of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale (pronounced Tone-ah-Lee) is as a kind of transitional model. Like its big sibling the Stelvio, it’s a compact SUV crossover, a first for the company and a move away from the traditional saloon and hatches towards the kind of vehicle contemporary buyers want. It’s a little late to the party but no matter, it’s a handsome creation with lots of nice traditional Alfa detailing, sinuous curves and surfaces that you just want to caress. Desirable, in other words, and a nice alternative to the competing (and highly capable and...
Carscoops
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
Carscoops
Aston Martin’s Latest Product Is A Four-Story Home In Tokyo
Aston Martin has revealed the design of No. 001 Minami Aoyama, a private home that it has styled in concert with VIBROA, a Japanese concierge service. The home is located in Omotesando, Minami Aoyama, a highly desirable neighborhood within one of Tokyo’s most sought after areas. Renowned for its architecture and style, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, says that this project celebrates the interplay between the automotive realm and the rest of the design world.
Carscoops
YouTuber Recreates The Toyota Crown Out Of Cardboard
Toyota has teamed up with YouTuber DanCreator to build a life-size Crown out of corrugated cardboard. While there’s no word on how long the project took, the process began with Dan cutting long strips of cardboard and then gluing them together. He made three sets of these and then connected them together to serve as the vehicle’s frame.
Carscoops
The MZR Roadsports Evolution Datsun 240Z Asks What If A Perfectionist Restomodded A Fairlady
Although the Nissan (or Datsun) 240Z was enormously popular in the U.S., that wasn’t quite the case in the U.K. One small shop in Bradford, though, is looking to give the country’s enthusiasts the attentively restomodded 240Z they richly deserve. MZR Roadsports is a small shop in the...
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
Carscoops
Looks Like 50%+ Markups Are Becoming The Norm For The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla
The other day, we reported on a Toyota dealer selling a GR Corolla with a roughly 50 percent markup over MSRP, and as more units of the desirable hot hatch begin reaching dealers, it was only a matter of time before we began to see similarly absurd “market adjustments”.
Carscoops
Production Lamps Shed Light On How Production Audi A6 E-Tron Will Look
The Mercedes EQE has the electric midsize premium sedan market all to itself right now, but that’s about to change. Both Audi and BMW are preparing their own three-box EVs, and these latest spy shots give us a clearer idea of how Ingolstadt’s contender, the A6 e-tron, will look.
