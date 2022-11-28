ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition

By Joel Patterson
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Two people were shot in West End Sunday evening around 8 p.m., according to Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Lanter.

Lanter said police responded to the area of Linn and Poplar for one of the victims. A second victim was found at Linn and Findlay. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where one person is in critical condition, the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Lanter.

Lt. Lanter said District One Investigators were on scene.

WCPO will update this story as more information comes forth.

steve wyatt
3d ago

city is going to close that store like they did on Beekman tired of this shooting crap thank God I live up in town and not the hood it's bad all over Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

