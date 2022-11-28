Read full article on original website
Pillen picked Omaha for inaugural ball, saying size matters
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected Omaha as the venue for his inaugural ball, differing from his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hosted the event in Lincoln after both of his election victories. Pillen will hold his inaugural ball at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7. At a news conference...
Louisianan State Exhibit Museum to present 33tf Annual Greening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin invites the public to attend the 33rd Annual Greening of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Louisiana Icons & Symbols.”. Every year LSEM invites students from Caddo...
Pillen names committee to study Nebraska school finance reform
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced a new committee that will study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform Committee includes state senators, school administrators, organizations representing school board members, and several farm advocacy groups. In a statement, Pillen said the committee would look for...
Governor Gordon Announces the 2023 Annual Prayer Breakfast
Governor Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise. A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15th, 2023 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Great Pollinator Census expands to include neighboring states
ATHENS — On Aug. 23, 2019, students at Colham Ferry Elementary School participated in the state’s first-ever pollinator census. On Dec. 1, the Great Georgia Pollinator Census will become the Great Southeast Pollinator Census, expanding to include both South Carolina and North Carolina in the citizen science research project.
Governor selects new leader for Indiana agency overseeing occupational licenses
Hoosiers working in state-regulated occupations will find a new signature at the bottom of their license the next time it's renewed. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he's appointed Lindsay Hyer to lead the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency following the upcoming retirement of PLA Executive Director Deborah Frye. Hyer currently is...
Oregon health experts: Get 2 shots of mpox vaccine amid rise in cases
Oregon health officials are urging people to stay vigilant and get two doses of the vaccine for mpox — formerly known as monkeypox or hMPXV — after a recent uptick in cases of the virus. "While the number of new mpox cases in Oregon has been on a...
Equipment grants award to state and local Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90% of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff's departments to purchase new equipment. The grants were...
Most popular baby names for boys in California
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
Illinois releasing $20 Million in security funding grants for nonprofits
(The Center Square) – Grant money is being set aside to increase security for nonprofits in Illinois. “Houses of worship have been attacked with gun violence. There have been bomb threats to a variety of institutions,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, told The Center Square. “The volume and increasing commonality of hate crimes and hate attacks requires taking steps to keep people safe.”
Prosecutors ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Three district attorneys named in Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit against the state's more than 170-year-old abortion ban have asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors. The separate responses were filed Wednesday...
Hawaii receives $5.5 million for broadband expansion planning
(The Center Square) - Hawaii is receiving $5.5 million in planning grants for broadband expansion, Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday. The planning grants are federal funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Five million dollars of the grant will be used to identify unserved and underserved households, expand the state broadband office, and fund efforts by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to understand barriers to internet access in unserved communities, the governor said.
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
Pennsylvania Senate formally accepts articles of impeachment against Philadelphia prosecutor
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday voted to formally accept the articles of impeachment filed by the state House against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a January trial on whether to remove the progressive prosecutor from office. The proceedings marked the first time in...
Massachusetts commission exploring ways of bridging behavioral health workforce gaps
(The Center Square) – With a little more than a month to go before Massachusetts’ next legislative session, a group of panelists across different specialties in the behavioral health field are exploring ways of bridging gaps in the profession. Mirroring a scenario experienced across many areas of the...
What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax? | Dan Walters
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
Illinois lawmakers pass measure limiting state investment in Russian assets
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House gave final passage Wednesday to a bill aimed at prohibiting state investment in assets tied to Russia and Belarus in retaliation for their participation in the war in Ukraine. House Bill 1293, by Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, urges the state’s five retirement systems to...
