Johnson County, IA

Daily Iowan

General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users

Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
superhits1027.com

Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns

IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
IOWA CITY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids initially pled guilty to the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County Clinic says bankruptcy filing brought on by excessive malpractice award

A Johnson County Medical clinic says their recent bankruptcy filing wasn’t a legal tactic to sue its insurance provider after being found liable in a malpractice judgement. The Gazette reports that OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City and Coralville were ordered to pay $75 million in damages to an Iowa City couple whose newborn has permanent brain damage. Earlier this month, the couple’s lawyers said the clinic likely filed its bankruptcy petition in anticipation of a suing its insurance provider because the provider hasn’t paid the clinic’s policy limits of $12 million for the judgment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments

Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
CARROLL, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI

An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
IOWA CITY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Highest-paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Leadership

The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
IOWA CITY, IA

