Daily Iowan
General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users
Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
KCRG.com
People in downtown Cedar Rapids ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging out of foster care
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On this Giving Tuesday people in downtown Cedar Rapids helped ‘Stuff the Truck.’ Items donated are going to help support people in foster care as they age out of the system. The truck was stuffed with household essentials outside of the Craft’d coffee shop...
KETV.com
Daily Iowan
Antelope Lending Library faithfully serves Iowa City area for 10 years and counting
Cassandra Elton first noticed the need for a bookmobile in Johnson County as a graduate student at the University of Iowa. While working toward her master’s in library and information science, she got a part-time job at an after-school program at Grant Wood Elementary School. When she asked her...
KCRG.com
Residents talk about potential changes to Iowa City Senior Center during first of many public hearings
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City community is deciding if it should move its Senior Center or invest more money into upgrading the decades-old building. Wednesday, officials held the first of many public input sessions. Senior Center Coordinator, LaTasha DeLoach, heard from several people who say they like...
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions
The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday. Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary. Malone, who was elected...
ktvo.com
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
KCRG.com
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him. James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty...
KCJJ
Johnson County Clinic says bankruptcy filing brought on by excessive malpractice award
A Johnson County Medical clinic says their recent bankruptcy filing wasn’t a legal tactic to sue its insurance provider after being found liable in a malpractice judgement. The Gazette reports that OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City and Coralville were ordered to pay $75 million in damages to an Iowa City couple whose newborn has permanent brain damage. Earlier this month, the couple’s lawyers said the clinic likely filed its bankruptcy petition in anticipation of a suing its insurance provider because the provider hasn’t paid the clinic’s policy limits of $12 million for the judgment.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI
An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Daily Iowan
The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
