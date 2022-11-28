Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. showed off his impression of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a radio appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-2 entering Week 13, where they look to get some revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat them twice last season, one of them being in the AFC Championship Game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like the NFL MVP favorite this season, thriving even without Tyreek Hill on the roster.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO