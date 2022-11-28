Read full article on original website
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Kyler Murray: 'I Can't Stand the Arrogance'
Emmanuel Acho called out Kyler Murray for his postgame remarks after the Cardinals’ Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Controversial ex-All-Pro getting another chance in NFL
A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But...
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday
Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
Listen to Orlando Brown Jr’s spot-on Patrick Mahomes impression (Video)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. showed off his impression of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a radio appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-2 entering Week 13, where they look to get some revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat them twice last season, one of them being in the AFC Championship Game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like the NFL MVP favorite this season, thriving even without Tyreek Hill on the roster.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
Could Ohio State Football make a kitchen sink offer to Mike Vrabel?
A lot of Ohio State football fans are angry. They’re angry because the Buckeyes lost to TTUN for the second straight year for the first time since the ’99-’00 season. It’s the first time a lot of Buckeye fans have had to feel this sort of pain that they didn’t even know existed.
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The class of 2023 wide receiver will be heading to Westwood following his father's resignation as head coach at Stanford.
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Los Angeles Rams desperately trying to avoid embarrassment of near-empty stadium on Christmas Day
The Los Angeles Rams are taking some desperate steps to avoid the visual of a nearly empty SoFi Stadium for
