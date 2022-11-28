Read full article on original website
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Large structure fire breaks out on Seagull Rd
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Early morning fire breaks out on Seagull Road in Scottsbluff. Local emergency personnel and mutual aid was called on scene to extinguish the structure fire as temperatures were below freezing. The cause of the fire is still unknown as this is still a developing story, we...
News Channel Nebraska
House fire displaces Terrytown family
TERRYTOWN - An electrical fire is blamed for displacing a family of four Tuesday night in Terrytown. The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department says an active fire was found the attic of the home at 115 Woodley Park Road when they were dispatched at 7:34 p.m. Scottsbluff Rural and Gering Fire prevented the fire from moving from the hallway it originated in.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
New truck route proposed for Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The city of Gering is proposing to change its truck routes across the city. On Tuesday the City of Gering’s Public Safety Committee met to discus changes to the cities current ordinance for truck routes. The current ordinance has Seventh Street all the way down to M Street designated as a truck route but the proposal wants to change it just ending at U Street, which would end it before the railroad tracks before the Gering Middle school.
City of Alliance declares snow emergency
Alliance – The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 29th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times. Per the City of Alliance Municipal Code Ordinance No. 2883, Sec.24-27, please note that it is the duty of the owner of every lot or parcel adjacent to a permanent sidewalk to clean off and remove all snow within 24 hours after snow accumulation, however, snow shall not be moved from lots, driveways, or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alley or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $100.00 fine. The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.
News Channel Nebraska
Alcohol inspections held across Scotts Bluff County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriffs Office, Scottsbluff Police Department and Gering Police Department all conducted alcohol compliance checks. On Nov. 19 alcohol compliance checks were conducted at 79 businesses across the county with five of them failing to check ID before selling to...
Alliance man sentenced to prison for lighting woman on fire, possession of LSD
24-year-old Jon Mazanec of Alliance will serve 10-15 years in prison for second degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 2A Felony), third degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 3A Felony), and possession of LSD (Class 4 Felony). Box Butte County District Court Judge Travis O'Gorman credited...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney firefighters called to hazmat/explosion hazard
Sidney first responders were called to a possible hazardous materials/explosion hazard south of Sidney Sunday morning, Nov. 27. Firefighters, first responders and law enforcement were called to the 1400 block of Cheyenne County Road 113, near Sidney Municipal Airport, at about 9:45 a.m. The call was in relation to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities arrest Gering man for unauthorized purchases on company debit card
SCOTTSBLUFF - An employee of a Gering trucking company is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking. The Gering Police Department says Aaron Geiger, of Gering, is accused of purchasing goods from Walmart, Capital One, Amazon, and Menards on a company debit card without authorization from his employer, Mark Chrisman Trucking Company.
News Channel Nebraska
Holidays at Hickory changed to two-day event
SIDNEY - The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce is adjusting the holiday plans for Dec. 2 to a two-day event. As a precaution against forecasted high winds, the Dec. 2 event has been modified to Friday evening and Saturday. On Friday, Dec. 2, "Picture Time" will be held behind Charlotte & Emerson, 934 Illinois St. A photo booth will be provided by Charlotte & Emerson, ornament craft kits will be provided by the UNL Extension Office and fire pits and hot dog roasting will take place at Pedaler's Corner, all from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Elks assisting 'Kozy Kids'
The Sidney Elks Lodge is promoting an effort to keep local children warm. Kozy Kids is a drive to collect coats, hats and gloves for children ages kindergarten through sixth grade. Only new clothes will be accepted. Donation boxes are located at the Sidney Elks Lodge, Leyton High School and...
News Channel Nebraska
Van vs. deer collision near Morrill sends four people to hospital
MORRILL - Four people, including two children, were transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the van they were in collided with a deer Sunday evening. Two other people in the Dodge Grand Caravan escaped injury, according to Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas. He says the...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Annual Holiday Market set to return at Uptown Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - An annual event returns December 3rd at Uptown Scottsbluff from 10:00am-3:00pm. The Holiday Market will be filled with vendors, crafters, food vendors, and Santa himself!. This event is free and open to the public for all to enjoy. If you are interested in booth space, please...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney officials watching predicted snow
Supt. Jay Ehler: No justification for school closure as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 28. The National Weather Service is calling for snow tonight and tomorrow morning. Currently forecasters are calling for 1-3 inches tonight with new accumulation Tuesday of possibly an inch. Sidney School District officials remind everyone to drive safely in the morning and give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school.
News Channel Nebraska
'Stronger Together' keeps Sidney busy
The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce's "Stronger Together" shop local program brought people out to local businesses Nov. 26. The event started at the Fox Theatre where participants were offered a bag of gifts and coupons for local businesses. This year's event also included a Poker Run. Purchase from participating businesses and receive a card. The person who turns in the best hand receives a prize.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow, bitter cold temperatures accompany incoming cold front
SIDNEY - The next "snow producer" is on its way, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. Meteorologists at the NWS say the storm system, with a strong cold front with snow and very cold temperatures, is expected to arrive to the Sidney area Monday evening. Sidney has a 65% chance of receiving two or more inches of snow. Kimball has a 79% chance, Scottsbluff an 86% chance, and Alliance a 74% chance. Scottsbluff has a 21% chance of getting six inches or more snow, Torrington a 28% chance, and Bridgeport an 8% chance.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle digs out of late November snowfall
SIDNEY (Nov. 29, 2022) - "I am definitely not a fan of the snow," said Danielle Christensen. "It's too cold." Christensen talked with News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning as she was cleaning the sidewalk in front of Main Street Games in downtown Sidney of the overnight snow. Monday afternoon, community...
Daily Beast
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Public Library accepting ornament decoration entries
Entries will be accepted through December 10 for the Sidney Public Library ornament decorating contest. Stop by the library and pick up a wood ornament. Take it home and decorate it according to your design. Bring it back to the Sidney Public Library by Dec. 10. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place based on popular vote.
Comments / 0