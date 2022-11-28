Read full article on original website
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Prince George’s County; roads closed in Temple Hills area
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck and killed early Thursday morning by a vehicle in Prince George’s County. The crash happened around 3:55 a.m. in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area. Police say the crash happened in the...
Tanker truck overturns spilling fuel, creating gridlock in Ashburn area
ASHBURN, Va. - An overturned tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning in the Ashburn area of Virginia. Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least four miles kept drivers in traffic for upwards of 20 minutes.
'Foggy as pea soup' | Pilot in plane that dangled from electric tower blames poor visibility for crash
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The pilot who crashed his plane into a high voltage tower Sunday night in Gaithersburg said he considered landing at Frederick as weather conditions worsened, but decided to continue on to Gaithersburg because he did not want to disappoint people who were waiting for him and his passenger.
2-alarm house fire in Odenton leaves 1 in critical condition
Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a townhome in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle in the Odenton area.
Small Plane Crashes Into Power Tower In Gaithersburg, 2 People Trapped
Two people were trapped in a small plane that crashed into a power tower in a section of Montgomery County Sunday, Nov. 27. Photos from the scene show the aircraft suspended about 100 feet in the air, with both passengers uninjured as of 6:45 p.m. in Gaithersburg. The crash caused widespread power outages.
National Transportation Safety Board investigating pilot of plane that crashed in Gaithersburg
What caused a plane to crash into power lines in Montgomery County on Sunday? The investigation is currently underway, and we're learning new details about the incredible rescue story the likes of which few have ever seen. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald shares what we've learned from officials so far.
Did the weather effect the plane crash in Gaithersburg?
I know we're all wondering if weather had an impact on this crash. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with an aviation meteorologist to learn more.
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
44 displaced after Prince George’s County apartment fire
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people at Fox Rest apartments in Laurel were unable to enter their apartment buildings on Wednesday after a large fire broke out. “I saw it from 197, hoping it wasn’t my building and it was,” said Wardell Brown. “When I pulled up it was in a ball […]
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda
GRAPHIC VIDEO | DISCRETION ADVISED: Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released. (Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office)
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
One Person Injured After Vehicle Strikes A Tree In White Plains
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On November 27, at approximately 2:03 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Demarr Road in the area of Olga Place. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree with a one...
