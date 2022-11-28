Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a...
WLWT 5
Colerain Township police: Man dies after crash at Banning Road, Colerain Ave.
WHITE OAK, Ohio — A man has died following a crash near Banning Road and Colerain Avenue, Colerain Township police say. According to the department, around 10 p.m. Wednesday the driver of a blue Ford Explorer was heading northbound at a high speed when he approached the corner of Banning and clipped another vehicle.
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
WLWT 5
The crash on I-75 in the West End has been cleared
CINCINNATI — 12:00 p.m. The crash has been cleared from I-75 in the West End. Traffic has returned to normal. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT...
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike and Dudley Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike and Dudley Road in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — A crash with injuries has been reported on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
WCPO
Victims’ family members call for safety improvements to I-75 exit following another deadly crash
WALTON, Ky. — One interstate exit ramp in Boone County has seen two fatal crashes in 13 months, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Tuesday evening on the exit ramp from I-75 to the Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Man shot in Springfield Holiday Celebration incident tells police he looked the shooter in his eyes
Investigators continue to search for the people involved in the shooting incident during Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ celebration on Friday night. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik obtained a copy of what police say happened on Friday. Springfield officers found a man with a gunshot wound...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sherriff's Office identify victim found deceased in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim found deceased earlier this month in Miami Township. According to police, on Nov. 10 deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Miamiview Drive for reports of a deceased person on the side of the road.
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
Fox 19
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill. The mail carrier was out of his USPS vehicle when he was hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on North Bend Road in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on North Bend Road in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police give all-clear after report of weapon on campus at Riverview East Academy
CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after a report of a potential armed suspect prompted a lockdown at Riverview East Academy Thursday. Cincinnati Police Interim Chief Teresa Theetge said the call came in around 12 p.m. for a potential armed suspect inside the school. The school was placed...
1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:. One person is dead after a crash in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and Yankee Street around 10:50 a.m. according to initial reports. The crash involved a grey...
