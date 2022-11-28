ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The crash on I-75 in the West End has been cleared

CINCINNATI — 12:00 p.m. The crash has been cleared from I-75 in the West End. Traffic has returned to normal. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

Fox 19

Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

