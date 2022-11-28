ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Kalihi

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened an investigation in the Kalihi area on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Police were dispatched to Kanoa Street and at 3:03 p.m. the scene was cleared and safe.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, when they arrived near the area on North King Street there was a 30-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

The patient was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made yet but police are investigating.

