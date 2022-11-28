Hawaii women’s basketball falls to No. 2 Stanford

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 68-39 against No. 2 Stanford at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii (1-6) briefly took a 5-2 lead in the game’s opening minutes, but the Cardinal (8-1) stormed back and ended the first quarter on a 20-2 run.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Rainbow Wahine trailed 40-17 at halftime but actually managed to outscore the Cardinal 15-11 in the third quarter.

Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high 12 points and two assists for the Rainbow Wahine, the only player on the team to reach double figures.

Three players on Stanford scored in double figures, led by Ashten Prechtel’s double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, which were both game highs.

Hawaii will not play again until a Dec. 11 home game against UNLV.