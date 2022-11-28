Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Resolving tourism marketing dispute will fall to incoming governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Incoming Gov. Josh Green says he will broker a deal to end the dispute over how to market tourism to Hawaii. That’s despite the Ige Administrations last-ditch effort to have the contracts rebid. In October, after two challenged bid proposals, the state announced that the end...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
Don’t throw away that survey
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is asking Honolulu residents to follow through on filling out the 2022 National Community Survey of Honolulu Residents.
Latest on Mauna Loa lava flow
Hawaii Volcano Observatory provides latest details on Mauna Loa lava flow
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
Nieman Lab
Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state
In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman World Championships triathlon is slated to be a smaller event on Hawaii Island starting next year. Officials announced Wednesday that the next VinFast Ironman World Championships will have duel hosts. That means that on Oct. 14, 2023, the women’s race will return to Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites Big Island to Holidays in Kahuku
Come celebrate this weekend with Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as it marks its 25th anniversary of supporting the park and rings in the holidays at the same time. Holidays in Kahuku will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. The free community event will be...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction
Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption comes after longest quiet period in recorded history
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Until Sunday, Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted for 38 years. That was the longest known quiet spell for the world’s largest active volcano. The U.S. Geological Survey says that since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times ― and has average of one eruption every five years. However, prior to 1950, the volcano averaged one eruption every 3 1/2 years.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 1–7
View Christmas trees decorated in various themes by City and County of Honolulu departments. Shaka Santa, Tūtū Mele and the snowman family will also be there spreading holiday cheer. On Dec. 3, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot holiday tree, as well as the lights strung up around Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center grounds. McKenna Maduli will host. Find more details on opening night and special events throughout the season in our guide here.
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
hawaiibusiness.com
My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail
Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
KHON2
Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle
Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 2018, the eruption of Kilauea sent residents in lower Puna scrambling for safety as fissures opened up in normally quiet subdivisions. Sunday’s eruption of Mauna Loa is less alarming to authorities for several reasons, but mostly for the projected path of the flows. So far,...
bigislandnow.com
Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023
Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
Comments / 2