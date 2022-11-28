ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

Resolving tourism marketing dispute will fall to incoming governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Incoming Gov. Josh Green says he will broker a deal to end the dispute over how to market tourism to Hawaii. That’s despite the Ige Administrations last-ditch effort to have the contracts rebid. In October, after two challenged bid proposals, the state announced that the end...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
HONOLULU, HI
Nieman Lab

Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state

In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
HAWAII STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction

Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa eruption comes after longest quiet period in recorded history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Until Sunday, Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted for 38 years. That was the longest known quiet spell for the world’s largest active volcano. The U.S. Geological Survey says that since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times ― and has average of one eruption every five years. However, prior to 1950, the volcano averaged one eruption every 3 1/2 years.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 1–7

View Christmas trees decorated in various themes by City and County of Honolulu departments. Shaka Santa, Tūtū Mele and the snowman family will also be there spreading holiday cheer. On Dec. 3, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot holiday tree, as well as the lights strung up around Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center grounds. McKenna Maduli will host. Find more details on opening night and special events throughout the season in our guide here.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail

Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
HONOLULU, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 2018, the eruption of Kilauea sent residents in lower Puna scrambling for safety as fissures opened up in normally quiet subdivisions. Sunday’s eruption of Mauna Loa is less alarming to authorities for several reasons, but mostly for the projected path of the flows. So far,...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023

Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
KAILUA-KONA, HI

