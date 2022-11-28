Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Harry & Meghan' docuseries trailer debuts
Get ready for a more intimate look into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Netflix has released the first official trailer for the couple's forthcoming docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." "Why did you want to make this documentary?" they're asked in the trailer, followed by a series of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Love Actually' director feels 'a bit stupid' about movie's lack of diversity
Every year, as the days grow colder and Christmas draws nearer, "Love Actually" quickly becomes a festive favorite on people's television screens. But nearly 20 years on from the release of the 2003 romantic comedy, the movie has faced scrutiny over its story lines and lack of diversity. "There were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The small but mighty love for 'Willow' that led to a shiny new series
"Willow," the 1988 fantasy film costarring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, tells the tale of an aspiring wizard in a magical world who, despite his small stature and a treacherous journey, is destined for greatness. The plot might be an allegory for the movie itself, as well as its legacy, since some 35 years later, the relatively esoteric title is getting a brand new life by way of a big-budget fantasy series premiering this week on Disney+.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for 'That '70s Show' sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for "That '90s Show" on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late '90s/early aughts sitcom "That '70s Show." The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Willow' revives the Lucasfilm fantasy with a more contemporary streaming adventure
Disney's press materials refer to the original 1988 movie "Willow" as "beloved," which despite its admirers feels like nostalgic inflation of a pretty generic George Lucas-plotted fantasy that provided an early directing showcase for Ron Howard. Setting that aside, a Disney+ revival series isn't without its charms, in a more contemporary narrative that brings back Warwick Davis while focusing on the next generation.
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
