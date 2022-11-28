ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits

Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
CBS Denver

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
B93

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
Eater

Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American

Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.
B93

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Austin

Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes. Cost: Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger...
CBS Austin

More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
fox7austin.com

US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
CBS Austin

Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
