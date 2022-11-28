Read full article on original website
klbjfm.com
LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits
Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
Austin man devotes his life to helping the unhoused and their pups
Through their donation partners, Gemmell is out in the community distributing leashes, collars, pet food, blankets and harnesses. But also, “anything that they need, I keep in the truck, just to make the person experiencing homelessness a little easier,” he said.
Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
Eater
Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American
Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.
Airbnb OMG! Fund winner in Austin to receive $100K to build pig sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from more than 20 countries and regions have been chosen to bring their unique space ideas to life as part of the $10,000,000 Airbnb OMG! Fund. One of those...
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Austin
Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes. Cost: Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger...
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares advice for women when it comes to estate planning
Unlike in the past, women are no longer silent partners when it comes to getting their family's affairs in order. So today, Attorney at law John Levy joins us to share what women should know about estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
CBS Austin
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
fox7austin.com
US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
CBS Austin
Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
gearjunkie.com
The Polaris Slingshot: Everything You Wanted to Know but Were Afraid to Ask
A skeptic steps into Polaris’s outlandish three-wheel Slingshot to see what all the fuss is about. How does it feel? What does it do? And why do people like it? All these answers and more. I’m not used to driving a car with a helmet on, but here we...
Austin-area teacher under investigation for anti-vax, explicit tweets
Officials are investigating after the teacher allegedly bashed COVID-19 vaccination and profane insults online.
Click2Houston.com
‘Goatsgiving’: Fans deliver massive Elon Musk statue to Tesla headquarters in Austin
AUSTIN – The team behind the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT Token delivered a statue of Elon Musk to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 26, in an event they dubbed “Goatsgiving”. The sculpture consists of Musk’s head on the body of a goat, riding a rocket,...
