kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Zachary Taylor Metcalf, 23, of East Grand Forks, for Driving after their Driver’s License was suspended. Julia Mae Toso, 49, of Erskine, for Domestic Assault. Gail Leila Bonham, 60, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault. Steven Lee Bonham, 37,...
Fees at County Jail to increase
by April Scheinoha Reporter Many of the fees had remained unchanged over the past few years, so the Pennington C
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
valleynewslive.com
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 men have been charged and charges are pending against another man after two separate human smuggling cases in one week near the ND/MN borders with Canada. Ernesto Falcon Jr. and Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, both of Tifton, Georgia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Grand Forks
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Grand Forks, ND-MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
valleynewslive.com
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO TRUCK VS TRAIN CRASH AT CROSSING SOUTH OF WINGER
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
