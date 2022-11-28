Read full article on original website
Tony Dunlap
3d ago
Since the bank cashed the forged instrument, THEY should restore the amount(s) to the account and have all the burdens of the investigation.
Reply
2
Mr. Grinch ☕
3d ago
Every since Trump put DeJoy as head Post Master General, there's been scandal after Scandal, theft, and lack luster operations at our Postal Service. DeJoy was the guy who ordered 700 Mail Sorting Machines pulled out and stored outside in the Weather ☁️🌡️ right before the 2020 Election. He's responsible for cutting the Hours of Mail Carriers while ADDING more routes to them and expect them to do double Work. He's PURPOSELY trying to SABOTAGE the Postal Service, because he has Stocks in XPO which is a Competitor. His Boss on the Governing Board is a Trumper as well.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Related
Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area. Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects […]
myfox28columbus.com
Grandview PD looks for suspects after delivery driver threatened at gunpoint, car stolen
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grandview Heights police are looking for three suspects accused of threatening an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday morning and then stealing his car at Grandview Yard. According to police, an Amazon delivery driver was dropping off a package when he was approached...
Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
NBC4 Columbus
FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop
FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the …. FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop. Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers …. Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers in lawsuit. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ …. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ German...
Man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
13-year-old took weapon trick-or-treating: Family
A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun.
FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies after being shot by FBI agent in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The FBI said a man died Wednesday after he was shot by an agent in the Hilltop area. The FBI said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Racine Avenue. The FBI said agents were executing a court-authorized federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant out of North Carolina for David Orlando Andrade Gomez.
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Ohio man pleads guilty in mass overdose case involving children
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)– In a press release, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch stated that a second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. Chad Kennedy, 24, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, Garland […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
Ohio couple in custody after 10-month-old girl dies of multiple injuries
LOGAN, Ohio — A Hocking County couple is being held in jail on criminal charges after a 10-month-old girl with multiple injuries, including seven skull fractures, died after being on life support for three days, authorities say. Daisha Somers, 24 of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry Johnson IV, 33,...
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
Comments / 6