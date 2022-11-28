ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 6

Tony Dunlap
3d ago

Since the bank cashed the forged instrument, THEY should restore the amount(s) to the account and have all the burdens of the investigation.

Reply
2
Mr. Grinch ☕
3d ago

Every since Trump put DeJoy as head Post Master General, there's been scandal after Scandal, theft, and lack luster operations at our Postal Service. DeJoy was the guy who ordered 700 Mail Sorting Machines pulled out and stored outside in the Weather ☁️🌡️ right before the 2020 Election. He's responsible for cutting the Hours of Mail Carriers while ADDING more routes to them and expect them to do double Work. He's PURPOSELY trying to SABOTAGE the Postal Service, because he has Stocks in XPO which is a Competitor. His Boss on the Governing Board is a Trumper as well.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area. Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop

FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the …. FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop. Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers …. Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers in lawsuit. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ …. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ German...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies after being shot by FBI agent in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The FBI said a man died Wednesday after he was shot by an agent in the Hilltop area. The FBI said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Racine Avenue. The FBI said agents were executing a court-authorized federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant out of North Carolina for David Orlando Andrade Gomez.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man pleads guilty in mass overdose case involving children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)– In a press release, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch stated that a second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. Chad Kennedy, 24, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, Garland […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak

Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy