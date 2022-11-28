ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned

The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically accurate, it’s not necessarily representative of the product the Saints (4-8) have put on the field. “I don’t think we can pay attention to the standings too much,” Allen said Monday after reviewing video of yet another loss this season in which his team was plagued by botched execution at critical moments.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Seahawks Have Reportedly Claimed Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Abram was selected by the Raiders with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. A series of injury issues derailed his early career and led to his release after the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two of their last three games and are hoping to put together their first series of back-to-back wins when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Steelers within striking distance of second place in their […] The post Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions Week 13 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the best game on the schedule, according to the standings. But it is a matchup between two of the most fun teams to watch in the entire NFL. So, ahead of the Lions-Jaguars game, let’s make some bold Lions Week 13 predictions. As usual, […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the franchise in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, having been cleared to return to action after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson will return to the Browns to face his former team on Sunday in Week 13. Ahead of the matchup, Watson spoke […] The post Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s shocking Mike Zimmer-Kevin O’Connell revelation will have Vikings fans baffled

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson is loving life under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has helped guide the team to a 9-2 start to the season in his first year in charge. Speaking with ESPN, Jefferson dropped a bombshell revelation about life as a Viking under ex-head coach Mike Zimmer. Via Tim Keown of ESPN, Jefferson admitted he’d never once stepped foot inside Zimmer’s office during the two seasons he played under the former Vikings head coach.
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season

It’s not a secret that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his performance on the field, which is also a result of a lack of opportunity. But he’s also been showing maturity in dealing with the issue. He recently spoke with reporters Wednesday and assured Steelers fans that his main focus is […] The post Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy