NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically accurate, it’s not necessarily representative of the product the Saints (4-8) have put on the field. “I don’t think we can pay attention to the standings too much,” Allen said Monday after reviewing video of yet another loss this season in which his team was plagued by botched execution at critical moments.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO