NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned
The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically accurate, it’s not necessarily representative of the product the Saints (4-8) have put on the field. “I don’t think we can pay attention to the standings too much,” Allen said Monday after reviewing video of yet another loss this season in which his team was plagued by botched execution at critical moments.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Have Reportedly Claimed Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Abram was selected by the Raiders with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. A series of injury issues derailed his early career and led to his release after the 2021 season.
Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Mike White’s wife had hilarious reaction to Jets QB’s dominant start vs. Bears
New York Jets fans were chanting Mike White’s name during his dominant performance against the Chicago Bears last week at MetLife Stadium. But when he came home after the game, his wife seemed shocked to see a star walk through the door. “Who ARE you?!”. Well, he’s Mike White....
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two of their last three games and are hoping to put together their first series of back-to-back wins when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Steelers within striking distance of second place in their […] The post Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ surprising upgrade will have Aaron Rodgers’ win streak in jeopardy
The Chicago Bears don’t have much to play for over the last month of 2022. At least the team and its fanbase will be able to look toward a brighter future with Justin Fields poised to be back on the gridiron. Fields was a full participant in Thursday’s practice,...
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars
The Detroit Lions Week 13 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the best game on the schedule, according to the standings. But it is a matchup between two of the most fun teams to watch in the entire NFL. So, ahead of the Lions-Jaguars game, let’s make some bold Lions Week 13 predictions. As usual, […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the franchise in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, having been cleared to return to action after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson will return to the Browns to face his former team on Sunday in Week 13. Ahead of the matchup, Watson spoke […] The post Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson’s shocking Mike Zimmer-Kevin O’Connell revelation will have Vikings fans baffled
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson is loving life under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has helped guide the team to a 9-2 start to the season in his first year in charge. Speaking with ESPN, Jefferson dropped a bombshell revelation about life as a Viking under ex-head coach Mike Zimmer. Via Tim Keown of ESPN, Jefferson admitted he’d never once stepped foot inside Zimmer’s office during the two seasons he played under the former Vikings head coach.
Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season
It’s not a secret that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his performance on the field, which is also a result of a lack of opportunity. But he’s also been showing maturity in dealing with the issue. He recently spoke with reporters Wednesday and assured Steelers fans that his main focus is […] The post Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
