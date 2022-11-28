ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development

The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters launching in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around town in Birmingham just got a whole lot faster. Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, is launching a multimodal fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters in Birmingham this week. The company has been working with city officials in Birmingham to bring...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Approves $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Trash Collection

The City of Birmingham will spend $1 million over the next three years to modernize its trash and recycling collection operations. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a contract with Routeware, a Portland, Ore-based software company, to make the city’s garbage collection more efficient—paying the company $491,254 for the first year, $303,495 for the second and $327,894 for the third.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Nutcracker happening Dec. 2-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic, and you can catch it this weekend at The Lyric Theater in Birmingham. The Magic City Nutcracker runs Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Plus, you’ll see someone from WBRC FOX6 News on stage. For more information...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Massive Moody brush fire could smolder for weeks

Moody, Ala. — Residents in one Moody community are coping with smoke from a massive landfill fire. The blaze is burning natural debris, like dead trees, in a 50-acre area near Blackjack Road. For the last several days, flames above and below ground have grown closer to half a...
wbrc.com

AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy