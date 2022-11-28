Read full article on original website
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County homeowner says he’s out tens of thousands of dollars and fears his dream home may be out of reach thanks to a contractor he claims left him high and dry. Clint Reese stands on a pair of vacant lots that bring...
Nemak holds ribbon cutting for new facility in Sylacauga, now employs more than 1,000 Alabamians
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Thursday, Nov. 17, auto parts manufacturer Nemak celebrated its latest expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Nemak’s expansion will go towards benefiting its electric vehicle production line with a new Machining and Assembly building. The $2.1 million investment added 35,000-square feet to help accommodate machinery.
Parents still struggling to find right baby formula months after nationwide shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may still have trouble finding the right baby formula, months after the issues that kept shelves bare. Experts tell WBRC that while the shortage has gotten better, it is still impacting parents all across the state and country. Bundles of Hope Executive Director Lindsay Gray...
Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development
The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
Fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters launching in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around town in Birmingham just got a whole lot faster. Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, is launching a multimodal fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters in Birmingham this week. The company has been working with city officials in Birmingham to bring...
City of Trussville purchases ‘Glendale Farms’ property for potential new school
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council called a special session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. at the City Hall Annex to consider two real estate transactions. The council approved an ordinance declaring certain property on Trussville-Clay Road owned by the City of Trussville as surplus and approving its sale to […]
Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
Birmingham Approves $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Trash Collection
The City of Birmingham will spend $1 million over the next three years to modernize its trash and recycling collection operations. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a contract with Routeware, a Portland, Ore-based software company, to make the city’s garbage collection more efficient—paying the company $491,254 for the first year, $303,495 for the second and $327,894 for the third.
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Birmingham Water Works approves 2023 budget. Here’s how rate increase may affect your bill
Wednesday morning the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) voted to approve the 2023 operation & maintenance (O&M) and capital budgets. Attached to these budgets is a 3.9% increase for ratepayers to fund a total BWWB budget increase of roughly $5 million and support revenue loss from a predicted 2.3% drop in demand in 2023.
Birmingham approves updated zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved an update to zoning laws that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. “I think it’s the right, progressive thing to do,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the city council before the vote. The updated zoning also clears the way...
Birmingham PD initiating Operation Close Out to keep city safe during holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are announcing a new operation that will begin Wednesday night and run through the end of the year. The goal is to cut back on crime and give everyone a safer holiday season in the Magic City. Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing to both...
Magic City Nutcracker happening Dec. 2-4
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic, and you can catch it this weekend at The Lyric Theater in Birmingham. The Magic City Nutcracker runs Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Plus, you’ll see someone from WBRC FOX6 News on stage. For more information...
Massive Moody brush fire could smolder for weeks
Moody, Ala. — Residents in one Moody community are coping with smoke from a massive landfill fire. The blaze is burning natural debris, like dead trees, in a 50-acre area near Blackjack Road. For the last several days, flames above and below ground have grown closer to half a...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
