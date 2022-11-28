Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
Mayor Evans urges residents to take Community Health and Wellness Survey
The survey is available online at the City of Rochester's website and is available in both English and Spanish.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Family says understaffed local nursing home failed to give their mother her medication. The mother died six days after discovery.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester family is now preparing for a funeral on Friday. The nursing home once called The Shore Winds has a new name, Waterview Heights. But the family says the nursing home is plagued with the same old problems, not the least of which is a critical staffing shortage.
WHEC TV-10
Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when...
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
WHEC TV-10
Study on bolstering emergency management services for deaf underway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Institute of Technology is conducting a study on how to identify and bridge gaps in emergency management resources and services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing comnity. It’s supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation. RIT and the National Institute for the...
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
WHEC TV-10
School leaders discuss need for mental health resources
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday to address mental health in schools. Local educator leaders met this morning to talk about the growing need for more mental health resources in schools. They say the pandemic worsened an already prevalent issue. The World Health Organization reports a 25 percent...
Doctors urge parents do more to protect kids as respiratory viruses get worse
Respiratory Viruses are more serious in young children whose immune systems are still not adapted to handle a flu season, after two years of fighting covid. Doctors want parents to know the symptoms to be on the lookout for and go back to practicing what was done during the pandemic.
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
People rally against the city’s closing of Loomis Street homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members rallied outside of Rochester City Hall to bring attention to the plight of the homeless. The protest was a response to what activists call a forced clearing of the Loomis Street encampment. Organizers say they’re concerned about the forced removal by Rochester Police. They...
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
Rochester’s LGBTQ Community Reacts to Respect for Marriage Act
Bronson and Moran said they're both thankful, but hoping for a broader codification someday, in all states.
‘Salena’s Taqueria’ now open in Greece
The location is an expansion of the restaurant in Rochester's Village Gate.
WHY ROC: Boundary Breaks Winery creating award-winning wine in the Finger Lakes Region
Boundary Breaks’ Riesling wine was named one of Wine Spectators' Top 100 wines.
keuka.edu
Keuka College Alumna’s New Company to Manufacture Chocolate – and Opportunity
Keuka College’s commitment to hands-on learning made a big impression on Marianne Pedersen ’07 M’08 when she arrived on campus as a sophomore transfer student in 2004. The Occupational Science major and standout softball star was laboring under a disadvantage she didn’t even know she had: Dyslexia.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD facing possible lawsuit after 5-year-old left outside School 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is facing a possible lawsuit. The family of the five-year-old boy who was left outside School 39 back in September has filed a notice of claim. The family’s lawyer spoke exclusively with News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey. “Will the school district...
wxxinews.org
Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester
The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes. Our guests:. Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president,...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Comments / 0