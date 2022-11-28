ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Study on bolstering emergency management services for deaf underway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Institute of Technology is conducting a study on how to identify and bridge gaps in emergency management resources and services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing comnity. It’s supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation. RIT and the National Institute for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

School leaders discuss need for mental health resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday to address mental health in schools. Local educator leaders met this morning to talk about the growing need for more mental health resources in schools. They say the pandemic worsened an already prevalent issue. The World Health Organization reports a 25 percent...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD facing possible lawsuit after 5-year-old left outside School 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is facing a possible lawsuit. The family of the five-year-old boy who was left outside School 39 back in September has filed a notice of claim. The family’s lawyer spoke exclusively with News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey. “Will the school district...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester

The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes. Our guests:. Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY

