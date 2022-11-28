Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
abc27.com
Police investigating shots fired in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired in Carlisle on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived in the area, they located evidence of...
Woman’s vehicle shot at multiples times at Cumberland County intersection: police
A woman who was driving home during the overnight hours Saturday was shot at repeatedly by someone in the vehicle in front of her, according to police. A male, age unknown, in a black SUV turned onto 21st Street from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass and 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m., East Pennsboro Township police said.
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
echo-pilot.com
Jerr-Dan keeps driving forward with 50 years in the towing industry
More tow truck drivers are killed in traffic accidents than police officers and firefighters, an estimated one every six days. They face the wrath of motorists stuck in traffic at crashes, find themselves in dangerous situations high in the mountain and sometimes are the first to see casualties at crash scenes.
theburn.com
Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun
(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
Road rage incident in Enola ends with shots fired
ENOLA, Pa. — The driver of a black SUV fired several shots at another car at the intersection of E. Penn Dr. and Magaro Rd. in East Pennsboro Twp. around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to police. The incident of road rage happened after the victim was driving...
Police: Texas man sought in local crime
A Texas man accused of diverting stolen money to his bank account has prompted Chambersburg Police Department to asjk for the public’s help in finding him. Uwakwe Oko, 49, of Sugar Land, Texas, received a large sum of stolen money in a bank account, police said. He then transferred the money to a separate personal account. He then wrote checks to himself from for cash.
Driver charged after crash landing on garage roof in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night of drinking only to crash land an SUV on a garage roof has led to charges for a Tyrone man, according to court documents. First responders, including Hookies Fire Company and Tyrone Borough Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Nov. 1, to find an SUV […]
Police search for infant remains at Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
Police searching for suspect in reported theft at York County Rutter's
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are investigating a reported theft at a Rutter's store. According to police, on Nov. 22 at 8:31 a.m., an unknown man entered the manager's office at the Rutter's located at 1450 Mt. Zion Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.
WSET
Officers find $50K worth of heroin during traffic stop in Pennsylvania, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two Pennsylvania men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop revealed they had outstanding warrants and over $50,000 worth of drugs on them, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Tyrone Borough police department, officers recognized a vehicle parked on the...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
Government Technology
Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack
Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
