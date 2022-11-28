ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shots fired in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired in Carlisle on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived in the area, they located evidence of...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Jerr-Dan keeps driving forward with 50 years in the towing industry

More tow truck drivers are killed in traffic accidents than police officers and firefighters, an estimated one every six days. They face the wrath of motorists stuck in traffic at crashes, find themselves in dangerous situations high in the mountain and sometimes are the first to see casualties at crash scenes.
GREENCASTLE, PA
theburn.com

Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun

(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Police: Texas man sought in local crime

A Texas man accused of diverting stolen money to his bank account has prompted Chambersburg Police Department to asjk for the public’s help in finding him. Uwakwe Oko, 49, of Sugar Land, Texas, received a large sum of stolen money in a bank account, police said. He then transferred the money to a separate personal account. He then wrote checks to himself from for cash.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Driver charged after crash landing on garage roof in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night of drinking only to crash land an SUV on a garage roof has led to charges for a Tyrone man, according to court documents. First responders, including Hookies Fire Company and Tyrone Borough Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Nov. 1, to find an SUV […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack

Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy