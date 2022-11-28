Read full article on original website
Mr. Concerned with common sense
3d ago
Didn’t his sister, just get out of prison, after six years; for being involved in a shooting as well, what’s going on with that family .
KCTV 5
Kansas City man convicted of domestic assault, multiple felonies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of committing domestic assault, violating protection orders, and harassing his wife over several weeks in 2019. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 57-year-old Michael D. King was found guilty Tuesday of the following, four of which...
KOMU
Woman charged in 2019 Callaway County homicide asks for bond
FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday. Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According...
LeGend Taliferro’s accused killer to plead guilty Friday
Ryson Ellis, who allegedly shot and killed LeGend Taliferro in June 2020 as he slept in his father’s apartment, will plead guilty Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.
KOMU
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
2 arrested after man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon
A man and woman were arrested after Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death in front of a home on Tuesday afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KCTV 5
Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following apparent accidental shooting in KCK
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 28 minutes...
KMBC.com
Kansas City on pace to have one of its most violent years in history
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An unidentified man died of an unspecified trauma near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Armour Road in Kansas City early Wednesday morning. Kansas City police officers arrived to find the man unresponsive at about 5 a.m. This latest homicide case is part of one...
Kansas City police search for missing teens believed to be together
Kansas City police are searching for two missing Northland teens, Jack Goldman and Kirsten Wayne, who are believed to be together.
Man shot, killed at KCK apartment complex; 2 suspects in custody
A man found shot outside of the Forest Glen Estates apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, died at a hospital Tuesday.
KMBC.com
1 in critical condition after shooting Wednesday evening in Shawnee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Shawnee, police said. Authorities said officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to a parking lot in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a person. When officers arrived, police said they...
KMBC.com
Police: Ottawa teen suspected of bringing BB gun to school taken into custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old Ottawa boy was taken into custody on suspicion of having a BB gun on the Ottawa High School campus, Ottawa police said. Police said school officials notified the police department Tuesday. Investigators said officers took the teen into custody near his home at...
KMBC.com
Homicide detectives called to investigate death at Armour and Broadway
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say a man's death that was ruled suspicious Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide. Police said someone found a man's body on the sidewalk near Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard in Midtown Kansas...
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested
A Jefferson City woman who was left in critical condition after a weekend shooting has died and her shooter has been arrested, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The post Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
Kansas City man sentenced for meth trafficking in Independence
The Department of Justice reports Scott D. Walker, 52, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
939theeagle.com
Murder conviction upheld in high-profile mid-Missouri case featured on ABC’s “20/20”
An appeals court has upheld a mid-Missouri man’s murder conviction in a high-profile case that received national media attention. The case has ties to Moberly, Mexico, Columbia and Jefferson City. The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder and armed criminal action convictions against James...
