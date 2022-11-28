ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 1

Mr. Concerned with common sense
3d ago

Didn’t his sister, just get out of prison, after six years; for being involved in a shooting as well, what’s going on with that family .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas City man convicted of domestic assault, multiple felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of committing domestic assault, violating protection orders, and harassing his wife over several weeks in 2019. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 57-year-old Michael D. King was found guilty Tuesday of the following, four of which...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Woman charged in 2019 Callaway County homicide asks for bond

FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday. Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run

Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
HARTSBURG, MO
KMBC.com

1 in critical condition after shooting Wednesday evening in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Shawnee, police said. Authorities said officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to a parking lot in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a person. When officers arrived, police said they...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy