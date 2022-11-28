Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton and Southern High Plains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO