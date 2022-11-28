Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Meagher County Valleys; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Helena Valley, Meagher County Valleys, Snowy and Judith Mountains and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gates of the Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gates of the Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton and Southern High Plains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern High Plains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 TO 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southern High Plains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
Comments / 0