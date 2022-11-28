(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,204.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index has...

1 DAY AGO