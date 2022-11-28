Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 4.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.77% up from its 52-week low and 8.061% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Up By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:16 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.158% up from its 52-week low and 4.931% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,204.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index has...
via.news
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news
Huazhu Group Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) jumped by a staggering 29.25% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $36.06 at 19:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Rumble Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) dropped by a staggering 27.73% in 21 sessions from $12.91 at 2022-11-11, to $9.33 at 16:29 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 27.33% in 10 sessions from $1.72 at 2022-11-14, to $1.25 at 19:38 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news
Novavax Stock Drops By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 28.98% in 10 sessions from $23.22 at 2022-11-15, to $16.49 at 16:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sits Near Daily High, Around $1,755 Amid Weaker US Dollar: (GC) Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The gold price gains positive momentum on Tuesday, reversing the slide of more than one week from its high. The XAU/USD trades in the vicinity of the $1,755 area and maintains its bid tone as it heads into North American sessions. FXStreet confirmed that the US Dollar...
Comments / 0