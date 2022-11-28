Read full article on original website
HANG SENG INDEX Is 24% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 24.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,327.92. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 25.56% up from its 52-week low and 26.84% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:13 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.112% up from its 52-week low and 4.972% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
EUR/GBP Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.583% up from its 52-week low and 7.103% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Slides By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.61% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.88. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.81% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 7.73% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 1 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,842.67. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.91% up from its 52-week low and 5.29% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
Peloton Stock Over 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped by a staggering 16.5% in 5 sessions from $10.06 at 16.5, to $11.72 at 14:40 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.09% to $11,458.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
Rumble Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) dropped by a staggering 27.73% in 21 sessions from $12.91 at 2022-11-11, to $9.33 at 16:29 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sits Near Daily High, Around $1,755 Amid Weaker US Dollar: (GC) Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The gold price gains positive momentum on Tuesday, reversing the slide of more than one week from its high. The XAU/USD trades in the vicinity of the $1,755 area and maintains its bid tone as it heads into North American sessions. FXStreet confirmed that the US Dollar...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 27.33% in 10 sessions from $1.72 at 2022-11-14, to $1.25 at 19:38 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
In The Face Of Modest USD Weakness, GBP/USD Retakes 1.2000 Mark And Refreshes Its Daily High: (GBPUSD) 0.874% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pairing attracts some buyers and keeps its bid tone throughout the European session. The GBP/USD pair currently sits near its daily peak. Bulls are now trying to continue the momentum above the psychological 1.2000 mark. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar edged lower...
Ashland And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Ashland (ASH) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
