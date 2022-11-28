ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HANG SENG INDEX Is 24% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 24.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,327.92. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 25.56% up from its 52-week low and 26.84% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:13 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.112% up from its 52-week low and 4.972% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
EUR/GBP Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.583% up from its 52-week low and 7.103% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Slides By 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.61% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.88. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.81% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 7.73% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 1 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,842.67. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.91% up from its 52-week low and 5.29% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
Peloton Stock Over 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped by a staggering 16.5% in 5 sessions from $10.06 at 16.5, to $11.72 at 14:40 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.09% to $11,458.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
Rumble Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) dropped by a staggering 27.73% in 21 sessions from $12.91 at 2022-11-11, to $9.33 at 16:29 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 27.33% in 10 sessions from $1.72 at 2022-11-14, to $1.25 at 19:38 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Ashland And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Ashland (ASH) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.

