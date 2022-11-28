Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
CBOE Down By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $21.89. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
CBOE Slides By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.61% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.88. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.81% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 7.73% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
Platinum Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 7.08% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,053.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17639, 99.99% below its average volume of 12412792795.94. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
In The Face Of Modest USD Weakness, GBP/USD Retakes 1.2000 Mark And Refreshes Its Daily High: (GBPUSD) 0.874% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pairing attracts some buyers and keeps its bid tone throughout the European session. The GBP/USD pair currently sits near its daily peak. Bulls are now trying to continue the momentum above the psychological 1.2000 mark. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar edged lower...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 24% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 24.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,327.92. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 25.56% up from its 52-week low and 26.84% down from its 52-week high.
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Lumber (LBS) is $430.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 150, 99.99% below its average volume of 22189103.12. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
PVH Gains on Q3 Beat, Signs of Progress in North America
Wall Street liked PVH Corp.’s new look. Shares of the company, parent to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, increased 9.5 percent to $73.57 on Thursday after the company topped third-quarter expectations, showed “green shoots” in North America and moved to reclaim its licensed women’s wholesale business from G-III Apparel Group.More from WWDTommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022A Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the Years On a conference call with analysts, Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer, connected much of the company’s success and plans for the future back to his PVH+ strategic plan, which has the...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Waste Connections And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), CMS Energy (CMS), Morgan Stanley (MS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
Peloton Stock Over 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped by a staggering 16.5% in 5 sessions from $10.06 at 16.5, to $11.72 at 14:40 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.09% to $11,458.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Citizens Financial Group and RenaissanceRe Hold
(VIANEWS) – Innrs Artificial Intelligence has been accurately guessing the intraday stock prices and making several successful predictions. Via News will publish the daily results of this AI algorithm. If an investor followed the Innrs AI suggestion, yesterday’s AI investment would yield a -0.11% ROI. The table below...
