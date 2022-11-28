Wall Street liked PVH Corp.’s new look. Shares of the company, parent to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, increased 9.5 percent to $73.57 on Thursday after the company topped third-quarter expectations, showed “green shoots” in North America and moved to reclaim its licensed women’s wholesale business from G-III Apparel Group.More from WWDTommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022A Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the Years On a conference call with analysts, Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer, connected much of the company’s success and plans for the future back to his PVH+ strategic plan, which has the...

19 MINUTES AGO