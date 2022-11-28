ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Broncos Have a Russell Wilson Problem

By Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOtHS_0jPPWbYJ00

If Denver has a coaching vacancy, as expected, who would want to be in charge of cleaning up this situation?

Whenever I’m trying to get my coworkers moving in the right direction, I often, in plain view of the whole company, seek out the highest-paid employee I can find and scream at them. As far as morale boosts go, this is the secret sauce.

This is how Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to couch a moment during Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Panthers. Purcell, when running off the field, hollered something into Wilson’s facemask like Wilson had cut him off for the last parking space at the mall. Wilson seemed to nod like someone who was nervously trying to wave off an office PajamaGram.

Even if these events were true, even if this was what happened and the clip on television allowed our imaginations to take the whole moment out of context, why is Purcell the one trying to provide his team with a spark? Why is this the avenue he’s chosen? Why isn’t Wilson yelling and screaming? Why isn’t the guy who is positively unfireable until at least 2026 doing something other than trying to make himself seem like he’s not the problem?

Whoever coaches this team next year will inherit Wilson for the foreseeable future.

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

These are the biggest questions for the Broncos moving forward. While we all seem to have our minds made up about this current regime, and are ready to rubber-stamp the whole thing a failure and watch them move on from the coach after one season, we’ve yet to ask ourselves who might want to inherit this mess.

To be clear, we’re not advocating for anyone’s firing. Nathaniel Hackett has worn a majority of the criticism for this season and, in the eyes of most people who are paid to have an opinion about the NFL, he’ll be the one who pays the price for the whole thing. Google “Fire Nathaniel Hackett” and you might get as much reading material as if you’d searched “World Cup.” This idea isn’t new; it probably isn’t far-fetched, but it may ultimately be the path to a more prolonged misery in Denver.

If I were in a position of power with the Broncos, I’d ask myself what Wilson has done to alter the course of this season and what he has done in prior stops when his back was against the wall. Never mind dressing and acting like the perfect host when company is around. What can we continue to expect from an investment that is literally 10 times the one we made in Hackett?

Ask a prospective head coach about taking an NFL gig, and they’ll likely answer with some form of the phrase: Every rose has its thorn. There are only 32 of these jobs. Each team has a frustratingly meddlesome owner, a completely nonexistent fan base, a depleted receiving corps or a shell of a defense.

The Broncos, though, are somewhat unique. Like the Browns, Cardinals and Packers, the sheer heft of the quarterback’s contract in comparison to the relatively unproven nature of the coach in place makes these quarterbacks nearly as powerful as the owners in that they could easily dictate someone else’s hiring and firing via their own performance. This is, in many ways, scarier and more slippery than the idea of inheriting a Davis Mills or a Daniel Jones. There is no built-in trial-and-error period. There is a supposed standard.

Additionally, prospective coaches are big people watchers. I’ve written about this before, but when the quarterback leaves the room, what do other players do? What do they say? Is the exchange between Wilson and Purcell nothing, or is it everything?

Earlier this week, we watched the Jets’ Zach Wilson work his way out of a starting role via a long process cemented by his inability to take enough of the blame for an inept offensive performance. Ultimately, the idea that quarterbacks should be laughably, painfully contrite after losses is silly. As a country, we really know how to play up this kind of self-flagellation and expect it from everyone else but ourselves when you-know-what hits the fan.

And Russell Wilson, to his credit, has said what the Jets hoped Zach Wilson would say on several occasions, like after the Colts loss two months ago. But for the price, the Broncos should expect—and receive—something more than just the bare minimum. They should expect someone who holds his teammates accountable enough that they don’t feel like taking matters into their own hands.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 20

Mauri Mo Gamble
3d ago

Teammates don't like him. Dude has his own office. private security at practices. He's a Diva. Seattle D won that Chip not Russ

Reply(2)
6
Josh Goodman
2d ago

Wilson was a cancer in the Hawks locker. now Denver gets to experience what we've heard about for years up here in the PNW. Denver is going to need a coach that will put Wilson in his place

Reply(6)
2
Trouble4u
3d ago

to give up so much . to get so little. hurts. but it's a learning experience. never give up the future for a t rex

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

112K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy