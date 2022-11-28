Read full article on original website
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Police ID Woman Killed In Massive Two-Alarm White Marsh Townhouse Fire, Officials Say
New information has been released by police investigators as they continue to probe a fatal two-alarm fire that took the life of a Baltimore County woman in White Marsh. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court in White Marsh, has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the one fatality in a massive blaze that broke out in her townhouse, officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Bay Bridge Under Wind Warnings As Gusts Pick Up In Maryland: MDTA
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDTA) is cautioning that the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is the subject of a "wind warning" and it may be ill-advised for some motorists to traverse it until the weather calms down. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the MDTA issued an alert for...
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
67-year-old woman hurt in 2-alarm Anne Arundel Co. blaze
ODENTON, Md. — One person is in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse in Anne Arundel County early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Saint Michaels Circle in Odenton, Maryland for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived to find a three-story townhouse engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to allow more resources to respond to the scene. About 80 firefighters responded to the fire.
MDTA announces new split traffic pattern on northbound I-95 at MD 152 interchange
JOPPA, MD—As part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s ongoing $1.1 billion program to relieve congestion and improve travel along Interstate 95 between Baltimore County and Harford County, northbound I-95 at the MD 152 interchange (Exit 74) will shift to a new traffic pattern. Expected to begin on Thursday,...
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
Maryland city named among worst for singles
BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Fire Tears Through Prince George's County Apartment Building (DEVELOPING)
Maryland firefighters are battling a massive two-alarm house fire in Laurel, authorities say. Around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews received reports of a house fire in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Once on the scene, firefighters found a three-story multi-family home...
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
BWI-Marshall anticipates pre-pandemic level of travelers departing after Thanksgiving holiday
LINTHICUM, Md. — Millions of Americans are traveling home from the Thanksgiving holiday amid thousands of canceled flights. While there have been a few delays at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials told 11 News airline ticketing and the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints were moving well. More than...
Baltimore County launches community organization to revitalize Liberty Road
About $600,000 of federal COVID-related funds will be used to launch a community group to help revitalize the Liberty Road corridor in Randallstown.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Welcome to the “underpass to nowhere” 20 years after it was planned
The story of a costly pedestrian tunnel that runs straight into an embankment because city agencies failed to coordinate their plans. Now that the Harford Road Bridge project has been completed, motorists and pedestrians are relieved to know that a failing 1911 structure has been replaced with a broader, stronger bridge and they can traverse the valley safely.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
