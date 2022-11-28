ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In Massive Two-Alarm White Marsh Townhouse Fire, Officials Say

New information has been released by police investigators as they continue to probe a fatal two-alarm fire that took the life of a Baltimore County woman in White Marsh. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court in White Marsh, has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the one fatality in a massive blaze that broke out in her townhouse, officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
WHITE MARSH, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

67-year-old woman hurt in 2-alarm Anne Arundel Co. blaze

ODENTON, Md. — One person is in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse in Anne Arundel County early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Saint Michaels Circle in Odenton, Maryland for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived to find a three-story townhouse engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to allow more resources to respond to the scene. About 80 firefighters responded to the fire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BWI-Marshall anticipates pre-pandemic level of travelers departing after Thanksgiving holiday

LINTHICUM, Md. — Millions of Americans are traveling home from the Thanksgiving holiday amid thousands of canceled flights. While there have been a few delays at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials told 11 News airline ticketing and the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints were moving well. More than...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
GLEN ARM, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Welcome to the “underpass to nowhere” 20 years after it was planned

The story of a costly pedestrian tunnel that runs straight into an embankment because city agencies failed to coordinate their plans. Now that the Harford Road Bridge project has been completed, motorists and pedestrians are relieved to know that a failing 1911 structure has been replaced with a broader, stronger bridge and they can traverse the valley safely.
BALTIMORE, MD

