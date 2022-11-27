Read full article on original website
Nevada wants to hold its primaries first in 2024
Audio will be available later today. Presidential hopefuls have long faced their first tests with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. But Democrats are shaking up the calendar with states like Nevada angling to go first.
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir
In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
