Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newcanaanite.com
‘If You Want To Manage, You Run for First Selectman’: Moynihan Pushes Back on Selectmen’s Request Regarding Part-Timers
For the third straight meeting, New Canaan’s highest elected official on Tuesday squared off with fellow members of the Board of Selectmen regarding part-time municipal employees. Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams have said that the Board has an established practice of approving all hires for the town, including...
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for North Wilton Road
The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 31 received an application to build a new 6,354-square-foot house on a vacant parcel on North Wilton Road. The five-bedroom home planned for 772 North Wilton Road will include six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a three-car garage, finished attic and patio, according to the building permit application.
newcanaanite.com
Eileen Apy, 91
Eileen Apy, 91, died peacefully on November 29, 2022. She was born on August 2, 1931, to the late Charles and Ellen (Doyle) Nagot. A lifelong resident of New Canaan and member of St Aloysius Parish, Eileen graduated from New Canaan High School in 1949. Growing up she very much...
newcanaanite.com
Letter: New Canaan’s Holiday Stroll—What Is It All About?
The weekend after Thanksgiving is dedicated to putting the spotlight on New Canaan’s downtown. The Holiday Stroll was started by a group of local merchants 18 years ago and has evolved to be one of New Canaan’s most beloved traditions. The Chamber invites you to head downtown 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to walk under the lights, browse in the stores, watch a show performed by young local talent, eat delicious food, and take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Stroll functions as New Canaan’s answer to “Small Business Saturday”, reminding all of us to “think local first” when shopping for friends and family this Holiday season!
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
Supporters say Hartford’s Mayor Bronin led the city competently in a time of crisis
When Democratic Hartford Mayor Bronin took office, the city was nearly bankrupt, the new minor league baseball stadium was behind schedule and the city’s neighborhoods needed investment. “I think everyone will remember Luke Bronin for getting the city out of bankruptcy, for leading the city the way he did...
NBC Connecticut
Every Vote Counts: Connecticut Race Decided by 1 Vote
They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
ctexaminer.com
No Benefits Only Burden With Tweed Expansion
East Haven was one of the last shoreline towns that was affordable to everyone. We have million dollar homes and Section 8 housing. The beautiful pristine beach was available to families and singles. The opportunity to buy a home was an option for young people. My son bought a home which is now in Tweeds expansion sights. We have beautiful wooded trails and wetlands filled with wildlife.
newcanaanite.com
Donal C. O’Brien, III
Donal C. O’Brien, III died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 24, 2022, after a courageous 10 year battle with a progressive neurological illness. Don was a longtime resident of New Canaan, Connecticut, where he moved with his parents in 1959 and where he returned in 1991 with his wife, Carolyn, to raise their family. He was the eldest child and only son of Katharine and the late Donal C. O’Brien, Jr. He was educated at the New Canaan Country School and the Hotchkiss School, and a graduate of Dartmouth College, and NYU Stern School of Business.
connecticuthistory.org
Goshen’s Animal Pound
The History of Litchfield County, published in 1881 by the J.W. Lewis Company in Philadelphia, suggests that North Goshen was once a thriving community. The book offers a house-by-house guide, describing the area’s residents as well as their commercial and religious activities. Nearly all vestiges of the community are...
newcanaanite.com
Elinor Seaver Roll, 97
Elinor Seaver Roll, 97, passed away November 26th, 2022 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Elinor was born in Tiskilwa, Illinois on March 5th, 1925, the daughter of Dr. Harry and Josephine Brown. She married Howard E. Seaver, an executive at Parade magazine, on January 30th, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Elinor raised her...
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
wiltonbulletin.com
CIAC football quarterfinals recap: Five Top 10 teams fall
CIAC football quarterfinals live updates for high school games in six classes: Class LL, Class L, Class MM, Class M, Class SS and Class S. Please click on the Class above to go to that Class. All final scores will be available on the CIAC postseason scoreboard. Class LL. No....
New Haven Independent
Ansonia GOP Calls For Kara Rochelle's Resignation, Valley Democrats Show Support
ANSONIA/DERBY — The chairman of the Ansonia Town Republican Committee called on state Rep. Kara Rochelle to resign after court testimony reported Tuesday by The CT Mirror alleged that Rochelle was intimately linked to corrupt politico Michael DiMassa, the person who arranged for her to be paid $5,000 as a consultant to the City of West Haven.
thebobcatprowl.com
South Windsor Schools Face Enrollment Increase
Since 2010, South Windsor’s population has increased 4.7 percent. That is a gain of 5,727 people in a span of 10 years with 6,201 of the 26,918 residents being children. Many more people are moving to South Windsor every year, due to the school system. South Windsor Schools are...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
thebeveragejournal.com
Bartenders Showcase Tullamore Dew in Torrington
Brescome Barton hosted a Tullamore Dew cocktail competition at Sawyer’s Bar & Grill in Torrington on Oct. 10. Four area bartenders showcased their talents using the blended Irish whiskey mainstay, each creating an original cocktail for judges. Three Irish whiskeys derived from three types of grain are blended to create Tullamore Dew’s flavors, triple-distilled and triple-cask-matured for depth and balance. Over a period of several years, it is aged in traditional refill barrels, ex-bourbon barrels and ex-sherry butts. Dustin Amore, Little River Restoratives; Kyle Philson, Sawyer’s Bar & Grill; Samantha Dziedzic, Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza; and Riley Mason, Doubletree by Hilton, Bristol, showcased the brand in one cocktail entry each for the event. Amore won the night with his drink the Irish Drive Thru. Philson placed second, with Dziedzic and Philson tying for third.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
Comments / 0