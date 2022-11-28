ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway following a shooting in Ewa Beach on Thursday morning that left a man in his 50s dead. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Villas on Puamaeole Street. Police said the suspect allegedly shot the housing development’s resident manager in the...
EWA BEACH, HI
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
HONOLULU, HI
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
HONOLULU, HI
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
City: Emergency work to fix Kakaako sinkhole could take 6 months

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says an emergency project to fix a sinkhole in Kakaako could take up to six months. The sinkhole was discovered on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets. The intersection has been closed off since then. Officials say inspections found that leaking...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics

Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
HONOLULU, HI
Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash

There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state

In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
HAWAII STATE
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI

