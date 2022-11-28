Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway following a shooting in Ewa Beach on Thursday morning that left a man in his 50s dead. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Villas on Puamaeole Street. Police said the suspect allegedly shot the housing development’s resident manager in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are working to track down a gunman after a man was shot in the head early Tuesday in Kalihi. Law enforcement sources say the victim may not have been the intended target. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Libby and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Kalihi
The Honolulu Police Department have opened an investigation in the Kalihi area on Sunday, Nov. 27.
One man dead in Kalihi fire
Honolulu Fire Department reported a house fire in the Kalihi area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
12-inch main break in Wahiawa fixed, service restored
The BWS is responding to repair a 12-inch main break on California Avenue between Karsten Drive and Haumalu Place. Area motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Emergency work to fix Kakaako sinkhole could take 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says an emergency project to fix a sinkhole in Kakaako could take up to six months. The sinkhole was discovered on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets. The intersection has been closed off since then. Officials say inspections found that leaking...
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Father and son drifted out to sea, rescued
olulu Ocean Safety has rescued a father and his 12-year-old son outside Kahana Bay. Their 10-foot boat lost power, and they became stranded.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As soon as Mauna Loa woke up from its near 40-year slumber, veteran volcano videographer Mick Kalber didn’t waste any time getting to the summit for the images of a lifetime. “Yesterday was really, really good. Today was epic,” Kalber said. “Today was just off the...
Wailupe Gulch, Kuli’ou’ou Ridge trails hikers rescued
Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances where distressed hikers were rescued on Sunday, Nov. 28.
KITV.com
Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics
Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash
There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
Nieman Lab
Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state
In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
Comments / 0