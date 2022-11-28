ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

The Oakland Press

Downriver Unified takes down Bishop Foley United in high-scoring battle w/ PHOTO GALLERY

A pair of independent co-op hockey teams looking to gain some early-season traction shared the ice on Wednesday at Southgate Civic Center. Playing in just its third game of the season and for the first time in nearly two weeks, Bishop Foley United was after its second consecutive win. Meanwhile for the newly minted Downriver Unified squad, it was out to snap a mini two-game skid after falling to the North Oakland Eagles over the weekend.
SOUTHGATE, MI
The Oakland Press

Top line production leads Western-Pinckney Unified past Lakes Area United, 6-3

WATERFORD — The Western-Pinckney Unified team defeated Lakes Area United, 6-3, on Wednesday night behind a big night from their top line. Western-Pinckney got on the board first when Riley Evans set up Ian Gaffney in tight and Gaffney roofed a quick shot to make it 1-0 with 4:14 remaining in the opening period. Just over two minutes later, Gaffney sprang Evans on a clean breakaway from center ice, and Evans buried a shot to make it 2-0 after the first period.
PINCKNEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, nearly two months after a traffic stop. The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan a three-score favorite in Big Ten title game with Purdue

After having everything at stake last week at Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan finds itself in a position without much to gain this Saturday. The Wolverines head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. to play in the Big Ten Championship. Awaiting unbeaten U-M is a Purdue team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Gives Incredible Tour Of Office

Brad Galli, a Detroit native, anchors Sports on 7 Action News at 5, 6, and 11 p.m. on WXYZ, and at 10 p.m. on WMYD. The dude is really good at his job and because of that, he's been granted access to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football that most of us can only dream about. Earlier this week, Galli spent time with Harbaugh inside his office at Schembechler Hall and got a full tour of the space, along with detailed commentary from the Michigan head coach. Pretty awesome stuff.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit

Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 2 and beyond

• A Night in Nashville: Dec. 2, at 20 Front Street, Lake Orion, 20frontstreet.com, $22+. • Brother Elsey, Oliver Hazard: Dec. 2, doors at 7 p.m., The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, thelovingtouchferndale.com, all ages, $15+. • Troy Community Chorus presents “And Heaven and Nature Sings”: 8 p.m. Dec....
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan

One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
MICHIGAN STATE

