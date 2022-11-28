Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Oakland Press
Downriver Unified takes down Bishop Foley United in high-scoring battle w/ PHOTO GALLERY
A pair of independent co-op hockey teams looking to gain some early-season traction shared the ice on Wednesday at Southgate Civic Center. Playing in just its third game of the season and for the first time in nearly two weeks, Bishop Foley United was after its second consecutive win. Meanwhile for the newly minted Downriver Unified squad, it was out to snap a mini two-game skid after falling to the North Oakland Eagles over the weekend.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Noah Farrakhan shine to help EMU men’s basketball snap losing streak
Emoni Bates picked up where he left off from his first double-double performance in the previous game and Noah Farrakhan had his best showing to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team end its losing woes on Wednesday. Bates, the former No. 1 overall high school basketball recruit, scored...
The Oakland Press
Bishop Foley United at Downriver Unified hockey photo gallery
Downriver Unified welcomed in Bishop Foley United for a game on Wednesday night at Southgate Civic Center. In a high-scoring battle, the DU squad came away with a 9-8 victory over Foley in overtime.
The Oakland Press
Walled Lake Northern battles back against Royal Oak to give Pees his first varsity victory
ROYAL OAK — Walled Lake Northern girls head coach Josh Pees told his team that they had Royal Oak right where they wanted them during his halftime speech Tuesday night in the season opener. The only problem was that his team scored just two points over the first...
The Oakland Press
Top line production leads Western-Pinckney Unified past Lakes Area United, 6-3
WATERFORD — The Western-Pinckney Unified team defeated Lakes Area United, 6-3, on Wednesday night behind a big night from their top line. Western-Pinckney got on the board first when Riley Evans set up Ian Gaffney in tight and Gaffney roofed a quick shot to make it 1-0 with 4:14 remaining in the opening period. Just over two minutes later, Gaffney sprang Evans on a clean breakaway from center ice, and Evans buried a shot to make it 2-0 after the first period.
The Oakland Press
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, nearly two months after a traffic stop. The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident.
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Stoney Creek at Birmingham Seaholm girls basketball game
The Stoney Creek Cougars jumped out to a 13-7 first-quarter lead and never took their foot off of the accelerator as they took down Birmingham Seaholm, 59-38, in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Birmingham.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Wixom St. Catherine at South Lyon East girls basketball game
Wixom St. Catherine outscored host South Lyon East 13-7 in the second half of a low-scoring game in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, winning 27-18 to hand first-year head coach Dave Skown his first career coaching victory.
The Oakland Press
Michigan a three-score favorite in Big Ten title game with Purdue
After having everything at stake last week at Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan finds itself in a position without much to gain this Saturday. The Wolverines head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. to play in the Big Ten Championship. Awaiting unbeaten U-M is a Purdue team...
College football star facing horrible legal charges
This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Jim Harbaugh Gives Incredible Tour Of Office
Brad Galli, a Detroit native, anchors Sports on 7 Action News at 5, 6, and 11 p.m. on WXYZ, and at 10 p.m. on WMYD. The dude is really good at his job and because of that, he's been granted access to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football that most of us can only dream about. Earlier this week, Galli spent time with Harbaugh inside his office at Schembechler Hall and got a full tour of the space, along with detailed commentary from the Michigan head coach. Pretty awesome stuff.
HometownLife.com
Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit
Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 2 and beyond
• A Night in Nashville: Dec. 2, at 20 Front Street, Lake Orion, 20frontstreet.com, $22+. • Brother Elsey, Oliver Hazard: Dec. 2, doors at 7 p.m., The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, thelovingtouchferndale.com, all ages, $15+. • Troy Community Chorus presents “And Heaven and Nature Sings”: 8 p.m. Dec....
wrif.com
Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan
One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
Comments / 0