NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Terry Bradshaw Show ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Canceled Due to Former NFL Star’s Health
Terry Bradshaw’s reality television show will be going by the wayside. A report from TMZ Sports indicates that the former NFL star’s health is the primary reason The Bradshaw Bunch won’t be returning for Season 3. The show — which aired on E! — was set for...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Yardbarker
'Shocked!' Seahawks' Carroll Reacts to Illegal '12th Man' Play
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for the phrase "12th Man" ... but outside linebacker Darrell Taylor took that to a new level in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. On the Raiders' first offensive play, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception on quarterback Derek Carr's pass...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains origin behind son's 'Bronze' nickname
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes welcomed his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III to the world on Monday, Nov. 28. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the birth of his son, Mahomes spoke about the emotions and feelings of welcoming a new bundle of joy to his family alongside Brittany and Sterling.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media.
Antonio Brown’s Warrant Details Revealed as Former NFL WR Reportedly Faces Arrest
More details have been reported as it relates to Antonio Brown’s impending arrest. Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 revealed some of the troubling details regarding the situation involving the former NFL wide receiver. Per Mesmer’s report, the mother of four of Brown’s children say he “locked her out of...
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
WATCH: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams preview Week 13
The Seattle Seahawks will take on linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams for the first time this Sunday. Below is everything you need to know to catch the Week 13 matchup.
Yardbarker
Raiders OC Mick Lombardi on Derek Carr's Bounce-Back Ability
It looked as if Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks was going to be a long day for the Las Vegas Raiders offense when quarterback Derek Carr threw two picks in the Silver and Black's first three possessions of the contest. But the veteran quarterback held his head high and...
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 13
The majority of the country had to suffer through the pain of watching the Rams get blown out by the Chiefs in Week 12, but the audience for Los Angeles’ game against the Seahawks on Sunday will be much smaller. That’s because only two portions of the country will get the game on TV.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr exchanges pleasantries with Seattle heckler
Following a 40-34 overtime victory over the Seahawks (6-5) on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thanked a Seattle fan who held a sign that read: "3-7 NOT BAD FOR A TEAM WITH NO TALENT." "Congratulations, you single-handedly won this game tonight," Carr told the fan, shaking his hand after the...
No promises made to Rose Bowl in CFP expansion talks
There were no promises made to the Rose Bowl this week during negotiations that ultimately led to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Yardbarker
Packers WR Allen Lazard has funny comment about Aaron Rodgers playing through injury vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers will trot out Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers’ availability was in question due to a rib injury that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday, that he's expected to play on Sunday.
