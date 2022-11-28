ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

'Shocked!' Seahawks' Carroll Reacts to Illegal '12th Man' Play

The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for the phrase "12th Man" ... but outside linebacker Darrell Taylor took that to a new level in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. On the Raiders' first offensive play, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception on quarterback Derek Carr's pass...
SEATTLE, WA
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders OC Mick Lombardi on Derek Carr's Bounce-Back Ability

It looked as if Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks was going to be a long day for the Las Vegas Raiders offense when quarterback Derek Carr threw two picks in the Silver and Black's first three possessions of the contest. But the veteran quarterback held his head high and...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr exchanges pleasantries with Seattle heckler

Following a 40-34 overtime victory over the Seahawks (6-5) on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thanked a Seattle fan who held a sign that read: "3-7 NOT BAD FOR A TEAM WITH NO TALENT." "Congratulations, you single-handedly won this game tonight," Carr told the fan, shaking his hand after the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers WR Allen Lazard has funny comment about Aaron Rodgers playing through injury vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers will trot out Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers’ availability was in question due to a rib injury that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday, that he's expected to play on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

596K+
Followers
67K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy