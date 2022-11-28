Rob Delaney has opened up about how those closest to him handled his grief following the death of his son, Henry.The actor and his wife Leah’s son died in January 2018 at the age of two, following two years of treatment for a brain tumour.Delaney opened up about Henry’s diagnosis and death in an interview with Marc Maron for the comedian’s WTF podcast.Speaking to Maron, Delaney explained that he was surprised by other people’s reactions after Henry’s death.The Catastrophe writer and star was asked when he started to realise that people had “no real emotional sense of how to deal”...

3 DAYS AGO