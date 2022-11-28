ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Alleged Car Crash Victim Demands ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Show Up For In-Person Deposition & Be Grilled About Fleeing Accusations

The woman suing Jesse Williams over a nasty car crash has asked a judge to force the actor to appear for an in-person deposition in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged crash victim, Paula Bruce, said Williams and his team will only agree to a virtual deposition. Bruce said Williams’ attorney has attempted to avoid having his client deposed for months. She said he used COVID concerns. However, photos then appeared of Williams out and about on the town. Bruce said Williams’ team then claimed the attorney representing him had health concerns...
OK! Magazine

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Visit Disneyland With Their Baby Girl As Actor Tries To Get Life Back On Track After Assault Allegations

Doting Disney parents! On Friday, November 25, Shia LaBeouf and on-again love Mia Goth took their little girl to Disneyland for a day of fun.The pair looked content during their outing, with the actress, 29, snacking on popcorn as her beau, 36, had their tot strapped to his chest via a baby carrier.While the twosome wore casual attire and sunglasses for the warm weather, they dressed their daughter — who was born in March 2022 — in a cute orange hat and a Minnie Mouse-print ensemble.The parents first met in 2012 on the set of their flick Nymphomaniac and were...
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Harp Says Competing on the Show Was ‘a Bucket List’ Item, But Lying to Her Niece Was ‘So Freaking Hard’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer”. After weeks of speculation and guessing, fans were proven absolutely correct on Wednesday night, when Amber Riley was revealed as the Harp and crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” Season 8. And for her, she tells TheWrap that competing on the show was “a bucket list type of thing” — but she really hated that it meant lying to her young niece.
The Independent

‘People were afraid they might catch dead kid from us’: Rob Delaney opens up about grief following death of his son

Rob Delaney has opened up about how those closest to him handled his grief following the death of his son, Henry.The actor and his wife Leah’s son died in January 2018 at the age of two, following two years of treatment for a brain tumour.Delaney opened up about Henry’s diagnosis and death in an interview with Marc Maron for the comedian’s WTF podcast.Speaking to Maron, Delaney explained that he was surprised by other people’s reactions after Henry’s death.The Catastrophe writer and star was asked when he started to realise that people had “no real emotional sense of how to deal”...
RadarOnline

Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Fighting Her Son Over ‘$1.6 Million’ Estate, Reveals Late Actress Left Behind $200k Jewelry Collection & $125k Custom Car

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper is fighting the late actress’ 20-year-old son Homer over the value of what she left behind, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tupper once again objects to Homer’s claim the estate is worth around $800k. Homer said his mother left behind a few “modest bank accounts”, royalty payments, personal property of “modest value” and the interest in future payments from her forthcoming memoir. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Homer rushed to court days after his mom was taken off life support on August 11, 2022. The actress was critically injured in a...
TheWrap

TheWrap

