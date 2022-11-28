ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms Charities builds addition to home for Allentown family

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley charity held a ribbon cutting to present a family with a new home renovation. Phantoms Charities' Building Hope for Kids built an addition for a family of 14 children in Allentown. The Barlow family has two children with muscular dystrophy, one of whom uses...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another Dunkin' eatery coming to Allentown in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "America runs on Dunkin," and downtown Allentown is no exception. The Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain, with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!

Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3

An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting

READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reporter, Part Time (Job #Z417)

WFMZ.com in Allentown seeks experienced print-style journalist to provide written accounts of municipal meetings in various corners of the Lehigh Valley, especially the Easton / Phillipsburg area. Shift can be two to four evenings per week. Please mention Job #Z417 in all correspondence. EOE. To submit resume and writing samples,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA

