NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando."I am just playing care-free basketball," Durant said. "I think that's the best way to play. sometimes when you want to win too much you get in your way, you distract yourself, you worry about the results too much."Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 27 points...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO