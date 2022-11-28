Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced Karl-Anthony Towns' injury diagnosis.
Bradley Beal reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ ridiculous 41-point game for Wizards
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today. Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total,...
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game
Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards with an injury.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose 113-107
The Wizards headed into Brooklyn coming off one of their best wins of the season at home on Monday night. They were looking to build on that momentum, but the Nets had other plans. It was a hard-fought, gritty game, but the Wizards fell short by a final score of 113-107 despite getting 27 points and a career-high 19 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
76ers Rumors: James Harden Could Return vs. Rockets?
James Harden could be back in the mix for the 76ers soon.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers start their three-game road trip with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers (8-12, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is currently fourth in the league scoring 31.3 points per game. The Bucks have gone 11-2 at home....
FOX Sports
Washington plays Charlotte, aims to break road skid
Washington Wizards (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its four-game road skid when the Wizards visit Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando."I am just playing care-free basketball," Durant said. "I think that's the best way to play. sometimes when you want to win too much you get in your way, you distract yourself, you worry about the results too much."Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 27 points...
FOX Sports
Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance
Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
Comments / 0