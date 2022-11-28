Read full article on original website
Ohio woman sought in drug investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, of Ravenswood, was arrested for two counts of transporting...
Huntington, West Virginia man faces 20 years in prison for drug crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug crimes. Documents say 35-year-old Van Lee Harrell admitted to having 8.6 grams of cocaine base, or “crack”, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in his bedroom. Harrell admitted that he had been selling and distributing […]
Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
Man Connected to Wildfire Arrested
A man who is connected with setting a wildfire earlier this month in Wayne County, West Virginia has been arrested. The man, Robert Pelfrey, is facing two counts of setting fires to lands. According to court documents, Investigators were told by several eyewitnesses that they overheard Pelfrey state that he...
Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges
A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
More details released about six arrests made following drug raids on East End
BOTTOM (left to right): Jemel Waters, Beverly Lewis, Bryant Williams (Charleston Police Department) CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court documents shed more light into a major drug investigation by Charleston police that centered around drug activity police said was taking place in and around an East End gas station. Police...
16-year-old arrested for alleged threats to Ohio school district
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of bomb threats made against the Rock Hill School District, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old, female Rock Hill High School student is now charged with four counts of making Terroristic Threats, a […]
DRUG SUSPECT HAS TO BE ‘PRIED’ FROM HIS CAR BY WAYNE DEPUTIES, KENOVA POLICE
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a drug suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in the Ceredo area. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Ceredo Police Department made a traffic stop on a suspect wanted after a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the...
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
Woman arrested in Beckley indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
Man arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, found with drugs in his pants
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ceredo area for a suspect wanted in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Gary “Rob” Muncy, allegedly refused to […]
Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dashea Lasal Thomas, also known as “Dye,” 27, of Inkster, Michigan, was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in...
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday night in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
