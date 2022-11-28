ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, WV

WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman sought in drug investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, of Ravenswood, was arrested for two counts of transporting...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
WAVERLY, OH
q95fm.net

Man Connected to Wildfire Arrested

A man who is connected with setting a wildfire earlier this month in Wayne County, West Virginia has been arrested. The man, Robert Pelfrey, is facing two counts of setting fires to lands. According to court documents, Investigators were told by several eyewitnesses that they overheard Pelfrey state that he...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges

A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dashea Lasal Thomas, also known as “Dye,” 27, of Inkster, Michigan, was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in...
INKSTER, MI
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car

A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
CHARLESTON, WV

