There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth burns
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
Community rallies behind Ga. family involved in deadly Thanksgiving crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of two of their own, but has the community rallying behind them. The Mynes family, a father, mother and their two daughters, were riding down Knox Bridge Road in Canton on Thanksgiving morning when deputies say a Ford F-150 truck crossed the center line and crashed into the car.
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WDEF
Troopers looking for driver who ran into motorcyclist last night
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia State Troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Catoosa County. They say the crash happened on GA 2 around 8:45 PM. Investigators say that 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended his...
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
'The need is staggering' | Georgia nonprofits in need this Giving Tuesday. Here's how to help
ATLANTA — It's the season of giving, and nonprofits in Georgia are hoping you do just that this Giving Tuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving focuses on giving back to charities and nonprofits in the community. CEO of the nonprofit Helping Mamas Jamie Lackey said inflation is bringing in fewer...
WTVCFOX
Murray County School Administrator arrested for child molestation says GBI
Murray County, Ga. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Murray County School system for a comment on this situation. They say Dr. Rachelle Terry has been placed on administrative leave with pay. We've obtained her mugshot. Murray County school says her contract with them keeps Terry on paid...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It brings jobs, plenty of tourists, and helps animals from the rivers and oceans. The Tennessee Aquarium is also big on educating both kids and adults alike on those sea creatures. The Aquarium talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
WMAZ
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
Ga. officers come to the rescue after women break down Black Friday shopping
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A pair of women and a young child shopped until their car dropped on Black Friday. Luckily, some officers came to the rescue. Woodstock Officer M. Dunn was working near the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta when he noticed a vehicle had stalled on nearby Ridgewalk Pkwy.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County gets into holiday spirit with new Christmas celebration at courthouse
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The first-ever Christmas tree lighting will be held on the lawn outside of the old Courthouse on Friday, December 2nd from 5-7 p.m. The ceremony will include performances by the Hixson High School Choir and the Chattanooga State Choir. Special guests include Santa and Mrs. Claus...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
