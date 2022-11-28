Read full article on original website
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia athletics 2022 HOF class announced
XENIA — The class of 2022 for the Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame has been unveiled. Two teams and 11 individuals make up the newest class and will be recognized for their athletic, coaching, and community contributions. The inductees include the 1958-59 and 1960-61 Xenia High School boys basketball teams, as well as Evan Adkins, Norm Aukerman, Lance Aukerman, Taylor Greene, Bernie Hutson, Ted and Karen Lowry, Andy Miller, Kenneth “Hubba” Phoenix, Hank Siefert, and Luke Trubee.
St. Edward and Springfield will run it back in the OHSAA Division I state championship game
The two teams will meet for the Division I state title for the second straight season
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
911 call reveals moments before car is crushed by train in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — A 911 call reveals the moments a driver said her car was stuck on the tracks as a train approached in Clark County. “I am on Fletcher Pike and I jumped the tracks and I am literally stuck here and there’s a train coming,” the caller tells the dispatcher.
Knox Pages
Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage
CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A drunk driver was cited following a two-vehicle injury accident outside of Belle Center Saturday night just before 9:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the area of Route 68 and State Route 273, near Stemble’s Meats, when they discovered a crash at the intersection.
