Park ranger recovering after being shot at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A park ranger is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News.

The shooting happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near 2300 Cindy Lane.

An online search around that area indicated that the location was at the entrance of Friendship Sportsplex, a Mecklenburg County park in north Charlotte near Interstate-77, off Beatties Ford Road. The Parks employee was treated on scene and transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Park officials at the scene Sunday night told QCN that the person shot is a county park ranger.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday night that the Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec employee was ‘taken to the hospital in stable condition’ after being shot in the leg. CMPD said they believe the person will survive.

No word on a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.

“This is an active investigation,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Homicide investigators, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Parks and Rec released the following statement on Monday.

A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation employee was shot while performing closing duties at Friendship Sportsplex the evening of Nov. 27, 2022. The employee is being treated for injuries. The County is working with CMPD on this ongoing investigation. There is no additional information to share at this time.

