Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Picks Up Key Road Win at Georgia Southern 70-53

STATESBORO, Ga. – The FGCU men's basketball team (6-2) shot 53.6 percent in the second half and held Georgia Southern to only 53 total points for a 70-53 key non-conference road win at Hanner Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Senior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) scored a game-high 17 points as four Eagles reached double figures. Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) was the game's top rebounder with seven.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Men’s Basketball Returns to Action at Georgia Southern Wednesday Night

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a whole week without a game, the FGCU men's basketball team (5-2) returns to action Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. Tip-off from Hanner Fieldhouse is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be telecast on ESPN+. Both Eagles programs have two wins in the series with FGCU winning the only previous meeting in Statesboro, 85-82, in December 2016.
FORT MYERS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Nor-Tech Calling On Industry For Final Hurricane Ian Relief Push

With facilities in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has been leading high-performance marine industry fundraising efforts in Southwest Florida communities damaged in September by Hurricane Ian. The center console, V-bottom sportboat and catamaran builder teamed up with Mercury Racing for a matching funds effort—to the tune of a combined $50,000—that raised more than $114,000 for the Cape Coral Caring Center, a 32-year-old food pantry and community assistance center. The company called its customers and dealers to step up for the cause, and both groups rose to the occasion.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Weird Florida lecture is set for Nov. 29

Don’t miss out on the Cape Coral Museum of History’s next lecture featuring author and journalist Eliot Kleinberg, entitled Weird Florida, at Coral Ridge Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 -7 p.m. Eliot will also have books for sale and will be signing them upon request.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wlrn.org

Audubon clears Naples' Corkscrew Swamp of 1,000 acres of invasive willow

Fifteen years ago, there was no noticeable problem with invasive Carolina willows at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. That changed. Corkscrew’s marshes and prairies, once dominated by diverse grasses and sedges that provide critical habitat for a range of wildlife species from the tiny least killifish to the threatened wood stork, were becoming smaller and fewer as the thirsty Carolina willow and other woody shrubs replaced the prairies taking advantage of altered seasonal water conditions that allowed them more water and a lack of wildfire to burn them away.
NAPLES, FL
WDIO-TV

DLH to Fort Myers flights pausing in January

Changes are coming to Sun Country Airline flights out of Duluth to Fort Myers, Florida. The Duluth International Airport says from January 6 through January 30, 2023, flights from Duluth (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will be temporarily paused. Impacted travelers will instead be rerouted out of Minneapolis-St. Paul by Landline. All travelers have been notified, according to DLH.
DULUTH, MN
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida

481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands

David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones. Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers. He drove...
FORT MYERS, FL
northernnewsnow.com

usf.edu

North Fort Myers eagles produce their first egg of a new season after Ian wrecked nest

Not even Hurricane Ian destroying their North Fort Myers nest could keep the eagle pair from welcoming their first egg of the nesting season Tuesday night. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website reported that the female American bald eagle Harriet, "went into labor early in the evening and she quickly laid her first egg. The official time has not been given but her last push was at 18:09:40 (6:09 p.m.) and the egg was visible shortly thereafter."
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Statewide law firm announces second merger in two months

A corporate law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach is expanding its reach to Naples after announcing a merger with 27-year-old law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The Naples firm will officially merge with Gunster, dubbed Florida’s law firm for business, Jan. 1, 2023. All 12 attorneys and 15 staff members with Grant Fridkin Pearson will join Gunster through the move.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Breathtaking Contemporary Home with Wide Open Southern Bay Views in Marco Island, Florida Listed for $11.5 Million

1641 Collingswood Court Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1641 Collingswood Court, Marco Island, Florida is a jaw dropping home with wide open Southern Bay views in Estates Area has left no expenses spared and nothing left out. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1641 Collingswood Court, please contact Cathy Rogers (Phone: 239-821-7926) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian

Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
SANIBEL, FL
wiproud.com

Fort Myers, Sanibel Island recover after Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — Most days it’s hard for Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers to even stomach what his community is going through. “To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Allers said,” “The estimates they’re saying for Fort Myers Beach alone are 2.5 million cubic yards of debris.” It’s been months, and still there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Coconut Point, 23161 Village Shops Way, Estero; 239-390-2977 or www.divietoristorante.com. This restaurant boasts a big-city, Old World feel, with its checkerboard-tile floor, pressed-tin ceiling and brick kitchen façade. It sounds like a big-city place, too — raucous. The team at Divieto does a nice job with appetizers — creamy burrata and ample servings of carpaccio, as well as thin-crust pizzas, seafood dishes and hearty pork ossobuco and steak offerings. There also are more than a dozen pasta dishes on the menu.
FORT MYERS, FL

