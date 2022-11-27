ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elementary teacher fighting for her job 8 years after comments about a clown suit and guns

By Giuseppe Sabella, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
Diane Baumann, a veteran Palm Beach County teacher, has faced years of eyebrow-raising allegations. Now, the 52-year-old woman is fighting to keep her job.

Baumann — who told co-workers in 2014 at South Grade Elementary that she was stressed and "going to be up in a tower in a clown suit with a rifle" — will soon appear before an administrative law judge, fighting the school district’s recent attempt to oust her.

The school district has investigated Baumann at least six times in eight years, with the most recent questions arising in February, according to a Palm Beach Post review of more than 1,000 pages of public documents.

An in-depth look:School district fires teacher who once joked about clown suits and guns

2014 coverage:Two teachers up for discipline for threats to colleagues, students

Most recently a teacher at K.E. Cunningham/Canal Point Elementary in the Glades, the longtime teacher is now accused of telling one student “f*** you” and threatening to stick a pencil up another student’s nose.

A third student said in a written statement that Baumann told him to "jump off a cliff."

Baumann, who denied the most recent allegations, also faced repeated questions at Diamond View Elementary School in Greenacres between 2019 and 2021. School leaders had accused her of keeping vague lesson plans, disregarding COVID-19 policies and failing to keep accurate student records.

Superintendent Mike Burke recommended Baumann's termination in June after the latest investigation, and the school board approved her firing a month later. Baumann then filed a challenge with the Division of Administrative Hearings in August.

A two-day hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8-9 in West Palm Beach.

Baumann will remain on unpaid suspension during the appeals process, according to her termination letter. Her attorney, Mark Wilensky, did not respond to a request for comment.

Baumann's trouble started with gun comments in 2014

Baumann started as a teacher at West Riviera Elementary in 1998 and earned positive evaluations for years.

It appears she avoided trouble until the incident at South Grade Elementary in Lake Worth Beach in 2014.

Along with making the comment about a clown suit and a rifle, she reportedly named “five people who worked at the school she would shoot if she brought a gun to the school,” according to a police report.

The teacher later told police she was joking, and she told school district leaders that her clown comment was referencing an episode of the TV sitcom "Roseanne."

The Post has since confirmed that in Season 6, Episode 5, actor Roseanne Barr says, "You're going to be shooting people from a tower in a clown suit."

Several co-workers said in police interviews that Baumann was known for making comments about weapons and wanting to hurt people. But most of those colleagues also vouched for the troubled teacher. She dealt with struggles in her personal life, they said, and she felt overwhelmed and unsupported at school.

“She seems very frustrated at times when handling her classroom challenges,” a co-worker said in her police statement. “Diane does not have a mean bone in her body. Diane enjoys talking to people. She would never harm another person.”

Police deemed the gun scare an administrative matter, and the school district suspended Baumann for 10 days without pay. Around the same time, the Florida Department of Education conducted its own review and said, "Further action by this office is not warranted."

Teacher previously escaped firing with help from union

But in August 2021, after Baumann faced repeated questions about her behavior and the quality of her work at Diamond View Elementary, the superintendent tried to fire her.

The school board was prepared to vote on Baumann's termination about two weeks later. On the day of that meeting, the union president intervened.

“I think most of you can attest that in my 5 years as CTA president, I have rarely, if ever communicated about employee terminations," Justin Katz said in an email to board members. "But this one is suspect and deserves review to protect yourselves from a potential wrongful termination."

The district opened another investigation into Baumann without informing her of the allegations, he said, calling it a "fishing expedition." He also said the superintendent moved immediately to firing the teacher instead of following "progressive discipline practices," which usually start with a verbal reprimand before escalating to a written reprimand, unpaid suspension and then termination.

"This email is not some sort of defense of the employee on my behalf because as I have stated, I only know so much about the situation," Katz said at the time.

"But what little I do know leads me to believe it would behoove the board to be better safe than sorry, given that there are a number of suspect actions that led to this termination request," he continued.

Burke then reversed his decision before the school board could vote.

School district says Baumann repeatedly warned before firing

After the new allegations arose at Canal Point Elementary this year, attorneys for the school district have worked to justify Baumann's termination.

In a filing with the Division of Administrative Hearings, they said Baumann received plenty of warning in the past, including the 10-day unpaid suspension for her gun comments in 2014. She also received at least two written reprimands in 2020 for insubordination and failure to complete job responsibilities.

And in 2021, Principal Derrick Hibler held two meetings with Baumann, once after she "allegedly threatened to physically harm a student," and again for "speaking loudly in the afternoons and being confrontational with students," according to the school district.

Baumann will now have a chance to present evidence and fight her termination at the two-day hearing in early 2023.

Giuseppe Sabella is an education reporter at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at gsabella@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

Related
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Editorial: County's new commissioners must now govern, learn to meet community needs

First and foremost: Congratulations to Sara Baxter and Marci Woodward, Palm Beach County's newest commissioners. The two Republicans did what many, including The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board, considered politically unlikely, at best. Kudos on running campaigns that inspired enough voters to pull off stunning victories. Commissioner Woodward defeated former...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure.   The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston. 
WESTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Sues Boca Raton Town Center Mall Over Luis Vuitton Bag Incident

ALLEGATION: Critical Injury Sustained After Bag Purchase. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In August of 2020, COVID was still spreading across South Florida, but Yvelor Henry of Broward County apparently needed a new Luis Vuitton Bag. So with a group of friends, she went […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Fallen PBSO deputies honored with state road designation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored two fallen heroes today. Deputy Sheriff Donta Manuel and Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Wallace were killed in 2007. On Nov. 28, 2007, Manuel and Wallace were chasing a stolen vehicle and were struck by another patrol car....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
